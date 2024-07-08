The 2024 Paris Olympics are fast approaching and Team USA Basketball has assembled the best roster of talent we've seen since the 2008 and 2012 games. With a star-studded cast highlighted by Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Anthony Edwards and more, the only thing on their mind is bringing a gold medal back to the United States.

Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

As is the case with any special occasion like the Olympics, the players will have the chance to showcase their signature footwear in new Red/White/Blue iterations to match the colors of their uniform and flag. We've already seen glimpses of what a few athletes will be wearing, but we now have first looks captured by @NBAKicks as to what players are lacing up for the first few rounds of team practices. Check out our breakdowns of each sneaker!

LeBron James – Nike LeBron 21

LeBron James will be making his fourth appearance for Team USA, which ties Kevin Durant's total for most all-time. He'll be making history as he enters his 22nd year in the NBA and will play alongside his son Bronny James. He was seen rocking a white colorway of his latest Nike LeBron 21 sneakers ahead of Team USA practice. Featuring red laces and a multi-colored Nike Swoosh on the inside, The King is going with a clean sneaker to begin his chase for gold. He's no stranger to Olympic-themed sneakers and he adds another to his collection with this LeBron 21.

Anthony Edwards – Adidas AE 1

Arguably the most successful signature sneaker we've seen over the last year, Anthony Edwards will make his first Olympics appearance in the latest USA-themed Adidas AE 1. We caught a sneak-peek of these prior to his debut of them and we know they'll come in three separate colorways. The navy blue pair has already been slated for release, but Edwards came out hot with this white pair for the first practice. The Adidas AE 1 has been known for its innovative combination of colorways due to the futuristic design, and here we a navy blue sockliner with a contrasting red toe. Be on the lookout for Edwards' other pairs as he likes to switch his shoes often from game to game.

Kevin Durant – Nike KD 17

Kevin Durant will also be making his fourth appearance for Team USA as the most decorated member of this Olympic squad. Always taking the opportunity to represent his country, Durant is the all-time leader for Team USA in points (435), PPG (19.8), field goals (146), 3-pointers (74), and free throws (69). We saw him debut this colorway when he showcased the Team USA uniforms for the first time just a few days prior. The Nike KD 17 is the latest in his illustrious line with Nike and he continues to put out some of the best footwear for mobile big men like himself. The clean red-to-blue gradient along the rubber supports adds to the overall look of these.

Kawhi Leonard – New Balance Kawhi 4

Kawhi Leonard is back in action and makes his first appearance for Team USA in the red, white, and blue. He's one of the best talents in our game today and after an NBA Playoffs where he wasn't much of a factor, fans are excited to see him playing basketball again. He'll be wearing his newest New Balance Kawhi 4, which was unveiled just a few months ago as the newest continuation with his signature line. New Balance has grown into a solid voice in the basketball space with signings like Tyrese Maxey and Jamal Murray, but Kawhi Leonard was NB's first poster child when he signed back in 2018.

His newest Kawhi 4 features a sleek low-top cut with intermittent blue panelling along the sockliner and midsole. The laces are done with red and white speckles and we see Kawhi's logo along the tongue – a solid debut shoe for his first Team USA runs.

Jrue Holiday – Nike Sabrina 2

Jrue Holiday is coming into this offseason as a winner and NBA Champion with the Boston Celtics. He's also making his second appearance for Team USA, where he scored 71 points and was third in scoring behind Kevin Durant and Jayson Tatum back in 2020. He's one of the best defenders in the league and his presence will be valued throughout this tournament. He's also been the NBA's biggest supporter of the Nike Sabrina 1 sneakers, Sabrina Ionescu's debut shoe, and wore the model more than any other player in the league.

With her second Nike Sabrina 2 already out, Sabrina Ionescu's shoe will waste no time in making it to the international spotlight. Here we see Holiday lacing a clean white pair with red flywire details throughout.

Joel Embiid – Sketchers SKX Float

Joel Embiid ended up choosing the United States over countries like France and Cameroon where he owns citizenship, so it'll be interesting to see him alongside his USA teammates for the first time. In a massive move, Joel Embiid signed his first signature sneaker deal with Sketchers and has been rocking the SKX Float model for much of last season. Here, we see Embiid lacing a white and navy blue pair of the Floats. Given his MVP-caliber season last year, it's clear why he's favoring this as his sneaker of choice for the Olympics.

Stephen Curry – UA Curry 12

Although he's had experience playing for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup, Warriors' Steph Curry will be making his Olympic debut after a number of final selections to the team in the past. The greatest shooter of all time will look to showcase his skills on another international stage as he takes the court wearing his latest Under Armour Curry 12 sneakers. Signed to UA since 2013, Curry has carved a path for himself and has the brand's most successful basketball line ever. Here, we see a navy blue edition of the Curry 12 with a clean white midsole, a nice diversion from the mostly-white sneakers we've seen debuted at training camp.

Devin Booker – Nike Book 1

Devin Booker will return to Team USA following his appearance in 2020 as he help the United States bring home a fifth-consecutive gold medal. His signature Nike Book 1 sneakers stood out at team practice in this vibrant red colorway. We see the shoes contrasted with white and they seem to feature a gum bottom, creating a balanced overall look to these. The Nike Book 1 has been extremely popular as a lifestyle sneaker as well, so it's cool to see an eye-catching colorway like this.

Team USA will play their first game in the Group Stage against Serbia on July 28, 2024 – tune in to the 2024 Paris Olympics to catch all these stars and more in-action on the biggest stage!