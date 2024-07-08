The Toronto Raptors had a rough 2023-2024 season, finishing with a 25-57 record, and Masai Ujiri decided to go in a different direction with the trades of OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam. This summer, Ujiri and the Raptors extended key players in Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley, and when discussing those signings, he reflected on this past season while making a promise of improvement for the future.

“We will win again here,” Masai Ujiri said, via Michael Grange of Sportsnet. “… Last year was a shame to me, to us… if you don't win, you are irrelevant.”

The Raptors are heading in a new direction, hoping that their young talent leads them back to being contenders in the Eastern Conference. It took him accepting that it was the right move to trade OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam to go in this new direction, which hopefully will lead to better long-term success.

In the Anunoby trade, the Raptors also sent Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn to the New York Knicks and got back RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and a second-round pick. Quickley was obviously a big get, and received a bit extension. Barrett is a young player who could be a piece for the future as well. The pick turned into Jonathan Mogbo, who was selected with the first pick in the second round.

The trade of Siakam to the Indiana Pacers netted the Raptors three first-round picks as well as Bruce Brown and Jordan Nwora. One of those picks turned into Ja'Kobe Walter at No. 19 overall in 2024. Toronto hopes those picks help build depth on the roster in the coming years.

Long-term pieces for the Raptors

The centerpiece for the Raptors for the future is Scottie Barnes, who signed a five-year, $224.9 million extension that starts in 2025. He averaged 19.9 points with 6.1 assists and 8.2 rebounds this past season, according to Basketball Reference. There are performance incentives in his deal that could net him more, and the Raptors undoubtedly would like to see him reach those. It remains to be seen whether or not he is able to be the main option on a playoff contender, but Ujiri will want to find out in the coming seasons.

Quickley was the prized possession that Ujiri got back in the trade with the Knicks involving Anunoby, and he signed a five-year, $175 million extension. After going to the Raptors, Quickley averaged 18.6 points per game with 6.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds, according to Basketball Reference. He shot just a tick under 40% from three, and Toronto undoubtedly hopes that kind of shooting remains.

The Raptors took on RJ Barrett's four-year, $107 million contract in the Anunoby trade. He has three years left with cap hits ranging from just over $25 million to just over $29 million over that time. Barrett improved when he moved from New York to Toronto, going from averaging 18.2 points per game to 21.8, according to Basketball reference. His field goal percentage went from 42.3% with the Knicks to 55.3% with the Raptors. If Barrett can keep up this level of efficiency, he will be a valuable piece for Toronto.

These three will be important for the Raptors next season and beyond, along with the draft picks to help augment the roster as well.