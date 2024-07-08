Skylar Diggins-Smith led the Seattle Storm to an 84-71 win over the Chicago Sky on Sunday, clinching two WNBA milestones in the process. Playing in front of a crowd of 11,283 at Climate Pledge Arena, which included notable figures such as UW legends Nate Robinson and Isaiah Thomas, as well as EuroLeague's all-time leading scorer Mike James, Diggins-Smith put on a talent show.

Diggins-Smith moved past Temeka Johnson to claim the 15th spot on the WNBA's all-time assist list and became the 34th player in league history to score 4,500 points or more. Despite these accomplishments, her milestones were not immediately recognized.

“We didn’t even mention that in the locker room,” forward Nneka Ogwumike said, as reported by Dylan Ackermann of The Seattle Times. “Those are two milestones we should have mentioned. It’s no surprise. I’m just really, really happy to be on this team when she achieved those two milestones.”

Ogwumike led the charge with 24 points and 13 rebounds, just two points shy of her season high. Jewell Loyd was also an important factor, contributing 20 points.

“There are times when you get to thinking too much. It’s not like you forget how to play the game but you’re overconsumed with schemes, stops, and making sure you’re running and executing things,” Ogwumike said. “Jewell was basically like, ‘We just need to hoop.’ They’re hooping, we just gotta hoop and respond and step it up a level. That’s really helpful in those grind-out moments.”

Sky rookie Angel Reese also made history during the game by becoming the first player in league history with 13 consecutive games recording a double-double, finishing with 17 points and 14 rebounds. Storm coach Noelle Quinn praised Reese's achievement, saying, “Congratulations to her. What she’s been doing her first year in the league is obviously legendary.”

Seattle Storm’s strategy against the Chicago Sky

The Storm's strategy involved neutralizing Reese's dominance on the offensive glass, as she leads the league in both offensive rebounds and total rebounds.

“A player like that who just goes to the glass with heart, desire, athleticism, strength, it’s hard to neutralize,” Quinn said. “We have to gang rebound. Our guards have to come out and help out a lot more today.”

The game saw Diggins-Smith rally the crowd following back-to-back threes by Sami Whitcomb, giving the Storm their first lead of the game early in the second quarter. Diggins-Smith's assist to Ezi Magbegor on a pick-and-roll not only extended her streak to 10 straight games with five or more assists but also solidified her position on the WNBA’s all-time assist list. Later, she drove coast-to-coast to tie the game at 42, marking her 4,500th career point.

“She’s the general,” Ogwumike said of Diggins-Smith. “Coach’s nickname for her is ‘Deebo.’ Yes, it is a reference to ‘Friday’ — a 1995 film with Ice Cube. She’s really like the muscle and brain of the team. That’s a huge asset to have, especially as someone who plays point guard in this league. It’s very rare that you have a (point guard) that can organize people and get hers as well.”

In the third quarter, the Storm unleashed a 16-3 run that cemented their lead. Loyd scored 12 points in the third quarter alone.

“I just stay aggressive,” Loyd said. “I felt like I could get to the lane and get to my midrange. I think sometimes, I know I’m a pretty good three-point shooter and a scorer in general, but the midrange is like my bread and butter. I feel like some teams think I’m nervous in that area, but I actually like it a lot. I took advantage of that.”

Ezi Magbegor, following a franchise-record eight blocks in her last game, secured her 10th rebound midway through the fourth quarter, finishing with 13 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks for her sixth double-double of the season.

The defending champions, Las Vegas Aces, will face the Storm on Wednesday.