Manchester United is preparing to sign Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna this summer. The Dutch striker has caught the Red Devils' attention after a fantastic season in Italy. United has been searching for a new striker, and Zirkzee fits the bill perfectly. The club is ready to activate his release clause of €40 million (£34 million), making him a key addition to their squad.

Joshua Zirkzee had an impressive season with Bologna under manager Thiago Motta. He scored 11 goals in Serie A, helping his team qualify for the Champions League. Manchester United sees Zirkzee as a great addition to their attacking lineup. They believe he can be a strong backup to Rasmus Hojlund and even compete for a starting position.

Key figures behind the Manchester United signing

Manchester United's technical director, Jason Wilcox, and the newly appointed sporting director, Dan Ashworth, are leading the process of signing Zirkzee. According to reports from the Manchester Evening News, they expect to finalize the deal later this month. United's pre-season starts on July 15, and they aim to have Zirkzee join the team for their tour of the United States.

Zirkzee is seen as a straight replacement for Anthony Martial, who left Manchester United after a decade with the club. Martial's departure created a need for a new striker, and Zirkzee's recent performances made him an attractive option. The club hopes that Zirkzee's goal-scoring ability will bolster their attack in the upcoming season.

As Zirkzee prepares to join Manchester United, his immediate focus remains on the Netherlands' Euro 2024 semi-final match against England. The 23-year-old striker is expected to play a role in this important game, likely coming on as a substitute. His performances in international competitions have also contributed to United's interest in signing him.

Zirkzee’s move to Manchester United marks a significant step in his career. At 23, he has already shown great promise and talent. His ability to find the back of the net and his versatility on the field make him an exciting prospect for the Premier League giants. The transfer is not just about filling a gap left by Martial; it is about building a team capable of competing at the highest levels in both domestic and European competitions.

The addition of Zirkzee to Manchester United's squad is seen as a strategic move to strengthen their attack. With his talent and potential, Zirkzee is expected to make a significant impact at Old Trafford. The club's management is confident that he will adapt well to the Premier League and contribute to their success in both domestic and European competitions.

Manchester United fans are eagerly awaiting the official announcement of Zirkzee's signing. The excitement surrounding his arrival reflects the club's ambition to build a strong team for the future. Zirkzee's goal-scoring record and versatility make him a valuable asset for the Red Devils.

Manchester United is set to sign Zirkzee from Bologna, with the deal expected to be completed later this month. The Dutch striker had a remarkable season in Serie A and is seen as a perfect replacement for Anthony Martial. United's technical director, Jason Wilcox, and sporting director, Dan Ashworth, are leading the signing process, aiming to have Zirkzee ready for the club's pre-season tour in the United States. As Zirkzee focuses on his international duties with the Netherlands, Manchester United looks forward to welcoming him to Old Trafford and enhancing their attacking options.

Zirkzee's arrival is a testament to Manchester United's commitment to strengthening their squad with young and talented players. His addition will not only provide depth but also bring a new dynamic to their forward line. With the support of the club and its fans, Zirkzee has the potential to become a key player for Manchester United in the years to come. The Red Devils are hopeful that this signing will pay off and help them achieve their goals in the upcoming season and beyond.