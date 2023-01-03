By Franz Christian Irorita · 3 min read

With a lot of Nintendo-related leaks and rumors, fans are bound to ask: What could be in the next Nintendo Direct? Here, we discuss what we know about Nintendo Direct 2023 leaks, rumors, and possible things we can see in the next Nintendo Direct.

Nintendo Direct 2023 Leaks: What could be in the next Nintendo Direct?

Metroid Prime 4 or Metroid Prime Remake

The most prominent and latest among the Nintendo Direct 2023 leaks is the Metroid Prime series. Either a Metroid Prime 4 or Metroid Prime Remake announcement would be coming soon, probably during the next Nintendo Direct. In the r/GamingLeaksandRumors subreddit, an admin posted about a possible Metroid Prime leak, citing a leaker who has so far been 100% correct in their leaks. The leaker has been dropping information creatively using cryptic DMs to the admin, correctly predicting The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, WarioWare: Get it Together, and Splatoon 3.

The leaker’s alleged last DM to the admin (after which the leaker deleted their Reddit account because of the post directly identifying them) was “Do you think everyone is primed and ready?”, which the admin of the subreddit thinks points towards a possible Metroid Prime related announcement on the next Nintendo Direct.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Since The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be coming out this May, there is a high likelihood that major information about the Breath of the Wild sequel will be announced in the next Nintendo Direct this 2023. Of course, this game makes both of our articles on the top upcoming Nintendo Switch exclusives and top Nintendo Switch games coming out in 2023.

New Nintendo Switch OLED variant (Not Switch Pro!)

On top of this, the rumored Nintendo Switch OLED Tears of the Kingdom variant might also be announced and would possibly release alongside the game in May. If true, then this will effectively kill any more rumors that a new, more powerful Nintendo Switch Pro model would be released for Tears of the Kingdom.

Final Fantasy IX Remake and Final Fantasy Tactics Remastered

Finally, recent rumors are circulating about a possible Final Fantasy IX remake in the works. The rumor came from a comment of the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth producer Yoshinori Kitase, saying in his New Years 2023 Greeting that ‘There’s also another big announcement unrelated to Final Fantasy VII that I can’t say anything about just yet.’

Back in September 2019, Final Fantasy Tactics Remastered and Final Fantasy IX Remake appeared in a list of leaked games posted by Nvidia. If that ‘announcement unrelated to Final Fantasy VII’ would turn out to be these two highly-anticipated recreations of Final Fantasy classics, then the next Nintendo Direct could include the announcement and reveal of these games for the Nintendo Switch.