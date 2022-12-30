By Ziggy Chavez · 7 min read

2022 is coming to an end and we are nothing but excited about all the new launches for Nintendo Switch games next year. There are a lot of Nintendo Switch Games to look out for in 2023, of course, but just to put it down on the table, there are other game titles that may not be included but here are 10 upcoming Nintendo Switch Games in 2023 that we are stoked for!

Fire Emblem Engage – Jan 20, 2023

To kick things off with a bang for 2023, Fire Emblem Engage is one of the big titles that is set to be available early in the year. Fire Emblem Engage features new and returning characters in the turn-based strategy series. Published by Nintendo for the Nintendo Switch, it is the installment in the Fire Emblem series and is the latest game that follows after Fire Emblem: Three Houses which was released back in 2019.

In Fire Emblem Engage, the game is set in a war against the Fell Dragon. Four kingdoms worked together with heroes from other worlds to seal away this great evil. One-thousand years later, this seal has weakened and the Fell Dragon is about to be reawakened. You will play as a Divine Dragon, using rich strategies and robust customization to meet your destiny—to collect 12 Emblem Rings and bring peace back to the Continent of Elyos.

Digimon World: Next Order – Feb 22, 2023

Originally released on PS Vita and PS4, Digimon World: Next Order finally finds its way into the Nintendo Switch console launching on February 22, 2023. In this series, the stakes are high with Digimon World: Next Order as your Digimon will only Digivolve if you meet certain requirements or they die and be reborn. Quite harsh, but we are just stating facts, okay? Expect to spend a lot of time nurturing your precious Digimon and save the world from utter destruction.

In Digimon World: Next Order, you are set to find and recruit as many faithful Digimon companions as possible to rebuild the Digital World. You are tasked to balance both training and exploration to stop the virus-infected lead by Machinedramon from causing complete destruction. The question is, will you be able to accomplish it?

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe – Feb 24, 2023

Following Kirby and the Forgotten Land (winner of the Best Family Game in The Game Awards 2022, in case you missed it) is to be followed by a classic Kirby title as Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe remaster is set to be launched on February 24, 2023. The Wii game made good on its title by taking Kirby back to the land of dreams is something to look forward to since it will be coming with a ton of extras alongside its release.

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe is back for a 4-player platforming adventure. Copy enemies’ abilities and use their power to attack with a sword, wield a whip, and float with a parasol. You can also laser blast with the new Mecha Copy Ability that makes a series debut! The extra muscle will be handy in finding missing pieces for Magolor’s ship, which crash-landed on Planet Popstar. Float and fight along with friends on the same system, where each player can control another Kirby or one of Kirby’s iconic friends like King Dedede, Meta Knight, and Bandana Waddle Dee.

Octopath Traveler II – Feb 24, 2023

The sequel to the 2018 RPG brought about by Square Enix, Octopath Traveler II will bring forth eight new paths which feature eight characters to follow through with their journey. The HD-2D style game is set to be released on February 24, 2023, together with the remaster of Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe.

Octopath Traveler II is a brand-new entry in the Octopath Traveler series, the first installment that sold over 3 million copies worldwide. It takes place in the world of Solistia where eight new travelers venture forth into an exciting new era. The question is where will you go? What will you do? And whose tale will you bring to life? Every path is yours to take. Embark on an adventure all your own.

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon – Mar 17, 2023

The Bayonetta Origins: Ceraza and the Lost Demon (which was announced during The Game Awards 2022) introduces the origin story of Cereza long before she became Bayonetta. She took a fateful journey into the forbidden Avalon Forest. Alongside her was Cheshire, her very first demon, possessing Cereza’s stuffed toy. The game is slated to be released on March 17, 2023, and will be the prequel that tells all about Bayonetta’s roots.

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, it will teach you a or two about teamwork. In this tale, Cereza and Cheshire coordinate their efforts to fight faeries and solve puzzles. You will be using the Left Joy-Con controller to move Cereza and bind enemies with her magic while you use the Right Joy-Con controller to move Cheshire to slash and chomp foes. Will you be able to uncover the beginnings of Bayonetta?

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – May 12, 2023

Possibly one of the most anticipated games for the Nintendo Switch, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the sequel to the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild which won Game of the Year back in 2017. We are finally set to take the skies after the announcement of the game being delayed from March 2022 to May 12, 2023, and we are nothing but excited to have our hands (and foot) brought back to the land of Hyrule.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes 2023

Combining a thrilling adventure through ancient ruins with the tale of one town’s rise from the ashes, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is set to be released in 2023. No official date was announced but we are excited to see how one would get to play a hundred heroes in one game. Yes, you heard that right, one hundred heroes. Possibly similar to the JRPG classic, Suikoden, this epic RPG is making its way into the Nintendo Switch sooner or later and we are all watching.

Metroid Prime 4 – 2023

Metroid Prime 4 is currently still in the oven given that it has been scrapped and restarted at the beginning of 2019 with veteran Metroid Prime team Retro studios taking charge in the kitchen. This, of course, is an alright thing for most fans as they would rather wait for the game to be fully developed rather than face a lot of technical issues here and there (looking at you, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet).

We’re hoping to finally see the release of Metroid Prime 4 sometime this 2023 and we cannot wait to see the return of Samus and her adventures.

Hollow Knight: Silksong – 2023

Another speculated game coming out this 2023. Hollow Knight: Silksong, the prequel to Team Cherry’s huge success on the 2D Metroidvania Hollow Knight. Long since its announcement, we are waiting for the official release date of the game but for fans that are looking for a little sliver of hope with its release, a trailer for the game was part of the Xbox Showcase in June 2022, which focused on the games that are coming out in the next 12 months which included Hollow Knight: Silksong.

Pikmin 4 – 2023

Last on the list is the latest addition to the Pikmin series, Pikmin 4. As revealed back in September 2022 Nintendo Direct, the game is expected to be released this 2023. This announcement ended years of speculation about its future and we are all set to see more adventure from Olimar and his cute plant-looking crew.

Again, there are a lot of other game titles that are not included in this list like Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, Rune Factory 3 Special, Outer Wilds, Trinity Trigger, Minecraft Legends, and the list goes on and on, really. There are a ton of Nintendo Switch games to look out for in 2023 and we’ve got tons of ground to cover for all the Nintendo Switch fans out there. Make sure to keep on checking back in here on ClutchPoints Gaming for the latest news, updates, and events!