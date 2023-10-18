No Activision Blizzard Games on Xbox Game Pass until 2024

In a recent update to the Xbox community, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer announced on an Xbox podcast that Activision Blizzard King (ABK) games won't be available on Xbox Game Pass until 2024.

Following the closure of Microsoft's monumental $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, many were eager to know when ABK's catalog of games would make its debut on Xbox Game Pass. However, Spencer clarified that the work on incorporating ABK games into Game Pass only began after the deal's official completion. “We're starting the work now,” he stated, emphasizing that the integration process is in its early stages.

Before the acquisition was sealed, Activision had also set expectations regarding the timeline. The company issued a statement noting that hit titles like Modern Warfare III and Diablo IV wouldn't be available on Game Pass throughout 2023, but they foresaw their games potentially landing on the platform in 2024.

Recognizing the anticipation among the Xbox fan base, Spencer expressed his understanding of their eagerness. He highlighted that, although there might be an initial delay, Microsoft is looking at the long-term prospects and benefits of the ABK deal. Expressing his own fervor for what's to come, he stated, “We're excited about the future.”

Rumors had circulated about a potential surprise release of some ABK titles on Game Pass soon, but Spencer debunked these speculations. He commented, “I would love it if there was some kind of secret celebration drop that's coming in the next couple of weeks–there's not.” Regardless of the wait, his optimism suggests that the eventual integration of ABK titles will offer a rewarding gaming experience.

This acquisition, the largest in video game history, sees Microsoft taking ownership of every game and studio that falls under the ABK umbrella. An integral part of this major transaction was Microsoft's choice to keep Activision Blizzard's controversial CEO, Bobby Kotick, onboard until 2023. His role post-2023 remains an open question.

With this announcement, Microsoft has provided a clearer picture of its strategy post-acquisition, giving Xbox fans a more defined timeline for the arrival of ABK titles on Game Pass. While the wait might seem long for some, the strategic union of these two gaming powerhouses promises to reshape the industry in significant ways in the years to come.