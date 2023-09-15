Noche UFC: Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko continues on the prelims with a fight in the strawweight division between Loopy Godinez and Elise Reed. Godinez has won back-to-back fights as she comes into this fight this weekend meanwhile, Reed is coming off in her last fight when she steps into the octagon this weekend. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Godinez-Reed prediction and pick.

Loopy Godinez (10-3) is riding high coming into this matchup riding a two-fight winning streak, most recently defeating Emily Ducote in a dominant performance. Godinez was originally scheduled to face Sam Hughes but Hughes had to withdraw due to injury. She now gets to take on Elise Reed after a bunch of matchmaking switcharoos this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada at Noche UFC.

Elise Reed (7-3) is coming off of her third win inside the octagon when she beat Jinh Yu Frey her last time out. Reed has been alternating wins and losses over her last couple of fights and would like to finally get on a winning streak for the first time in her UFC career when she takes on surging contender Loopy Godinez this weekend at Noche UFC.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Noche UFC Odds: Loopy Godinez-Elise Reed Odds

Loopy Godinez: -480

Elise Reed: +350

Over 2.5 Rounds: -180

Under 2.5 Rounds: +140

How to Watch Loopy Godinez vs. Elise Reed

TV: ESPN +

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Loopy Godinez Will Win

Loopy Godinez is looking like the best version of herself coming into this fight. She has now won two fights in a row and four out of her last five fights her last fight being the most impressive with a dominant performance against Emily Ducote. Godinez was getting ready to take on Sam Hughes but she unfortunately had to pull out due to injury. Her new opponent Elise Reed was also getting ready for a different opponent so neither had much time to gameplan against the other.

It is a lot harder for Reed to get ready for someone like Godinez than vice versa. Godinez is good everywhere, she packs a punch on the fee with good movement and she's an exceptional wrestler who can dominate her opponents on the mat. If she can dictate the pace of this fight and where it takes place she can go in there and get her third win in a row at Noche UFC.

Why Elise Reed Will Win

Elise Reed has had an up-and-down career in the UFC. She is currently 3-3 with the promotion and has alternated wins and losses throughout her tenure with the company. However, she is coming off arguably her best performance against Jinh Yu Frey who she was just able to beat to the punch and score the unanimous decision against. Reed does her best work when she is the one being the aggressor and putting a pace on her opponents.

That is the kind of game plan that she will need to come in there to beat someone as skilled as Loopy Godinez. Godinez utilizes a ton of movement on her feet so putting her back against the cage is the recipe for success for Reed in this matchup. If Reed can do that and make Godinez work all while defending the takedowns that Godinez will attempt she has the chance of scoring the massive upset.

Final Loopy Godinez-Elise Reed Prediction & Pick

Elise Reed went from a terrible matchup against Iasmin Lucindo to an even worse matchup with Loopy Godinez. At least against Luncindo, she would get a kickboxing match giving her more opportunities to win this fight but now she has to worry about the takedowns and grappling of Godinez which is Reed's biggest glaring weakness in her game. Godinez for the most part has Reed covered in all facets of the fight from the striking to the wrestling to the movement, she just is better everywhere.

Reed will attempt to come forward and just throw some caution to the wind just to get after Godinez but that will be a lot easier said than done. Ultimately, Godinez will do what she does best and that is to utilize her movement to stay on the outside while darting in and out of range landing her heavy strikes while making Reed miss in the process and then she mixes in some takedowns to keep Reed honest and we could possibly see a midround finish for Godinez or a wide unanimous decision victory.

Final Loopy Godinez-Elise Reed Prediction & Pick: Loopy Godinez (-480), Over 2.5 Rounds (-180)