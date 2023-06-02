UFC Vegas 74: Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi continues on the prelims in the strawweight division with a fight between Elise Reed and Jinh Yu Frey. The longtime veteran Frey is looking to right the ship after losing two in a row meanwhile Reed is coming off a submission loss in her last time out. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Reed-Frey prediction and pick.

Elise Reed (6-3) hasn't had a productive run on the biggest stage with just a 2-3 record and most recently getting submitted by a Muay Thai specialist in Loma Lookboonmee. She is desperately in need of a win on Saturday when she takes on Jinh Yu Frey.

Jinh Yu Frey (11-8) also has had a rough guy in the UFC with just a 2-4 record and most recently getting knocked out Polyana Viana in just 47 seconds into round one. Much like Reed this is a desperate win for Frey come Saturday night.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Las Vegas Odds: Elise Reed-Jinh Yu Frey Odds

Elise Reed: -136

Jinh Yu Frey: +106

Over 2.5 Rounds:

Under 2.5 Round:

UFC Las Vegas: How to Watch Elise Reed vs. Jinh Yu Frey

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Elise Reed Will Win

Elise Reed showed her abilities in her wins against Melissa Martinez and Cory McKenna. She has good movement on the feet and she is able to mix it in with takedowns, showing her all-around skillset. When she is on she is a tough out for anyone in the strawweight division even someone as experienced as Jinh Yu Frey.

Frey has shown good striking over her time in the UFC but also has shown she's susceptible to be taken which is where Reed can take advantage of. If Reed can just be the busier fighter and mix it up on the feet and on the mat, she's got the chance to get the job done.

Why Jinh Yu Frey Will Win

Jing Yu Frey had a ton of praise coming into her debut as the former Invicta FC atomweight champion. She showed a ton of promise when she rattled off two wins back to back when her back was against the wall but here she is again with her back against the wall.

Her striking has been her bread and butter throughout her time in the octagon and she will need to stick and move to keep away from grappling with Elise Reed. If she can utilize her movement to keep out of the range of Reed she has a chance to get back on track.

Final Elise Reed-Jinh Yu Frey Prediction & Pick

If in the losses, Elise Reed I believe has shown more promise than Jinh Yu Frey. Also being less shopworn, and not coming off a brutal knockout at age 38, Reed has a real chance to showcase her abilities in this matchup. Frey will need to keep on her bike and stay away from the cage if she wants to get back on track here against Reed. In short, Frey mixes it up a bit on the feet until Reed gets inside the clinch takes her down and just beats her up with control time to take the unanimous decision victory.

Final Elise Reed-Jinh Yu Frey Prediction & Pick: Elise Reed (-136) / Over 2.5 Rounds