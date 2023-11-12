UFC 295 keeps trucking on on the preliminary card with a fight in the strawweight division between two surging prospects in the division Loopy Godinez and Tabatha Ricci. After a back-and-forth affair between these two contenders, Loopy Godinez was able to walk victorious which breaks a UFC record for the most wins in one calendar year in women's MMA history with four in 2023.

Prior to this fight, Ricci was ranked 10th in the strawweight while Godinez was ranked 13th. Now, on top of Godinez breaking a UFC record, she also gets a spot inside the top 10 rankings of the strawweight division. In the fight, Godinez just looked poised to get the job done and get her hand raised in the end.

She was always the one who was pushing the pace and pressing forward bringing the fight to Ricci. Ricci on the other hand had trouble with her timing and her inability to get the fight to the mat where she is most comfortable completely threw her off of her game.

Godinez really has come on strong this year as after starting her UFC career 3-3. She has now won four straight fights, cracked the top 10 in the division, and has put herself in a great position to keep climbing the rankings in 2024 towards a potential title shot. We still have the main card on tap coming up with not one but two title fights are on the line when a new light heavyweight champion and heavyweight champion get crowned tonight. There's a lot to be excited about tonight so do not miss the rest of the action live on ESPN+ PPV at 10:00 pm EST.