Amid the fallout from the hazing scandal, which has included a lawsuit from former Wildcats quarterback Lloyd Yates, the Northwestern football team has decided not to attend Big Ten Media Days, which begins on July 26 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Wildcats players Bryce Gallagher, Rod Heard II and Bryce Kirtz, who were chosen to represent the team at Big Ten Media Days, announced the decision in a statement posted onto the team's Twitter account.

“This was very difficult since we were excited about the opportunity to participate in this great Big Ten tradition, and to talk about the game we love and the season ahead. But given the recent events involving the Northwestern football program, we did not want our participation to be dominated by the hazing issue and steal focus away from football and the upcoming season. We are proud members of the NU football program and want our on-field performance and off-field conduct to always reflect the values of the university and our fans.”

The three Northwestern football players expressed that they didn't want the hazing scandal to draw attention away from the team at Big Ten Media Days.

The fallout from a hazing scandal that stemmed from an anonymous claim last November has been swift. After initially levying a suspension, Northwestern fired longtime head football coach Pat Fitzgerald, a move that has sparked displeasure from players- and even a Fitzgerald lawsuit.

As more and more details emerge into the hazing incidents that allegedly happened within the Northwestern football program, former players are taking legal action against the school.

And current players don't want the hazing scandal to hang like a dark cloud over Big Ten Media Days.