Civil rights attorney Ben Crump says his law firm and other attorneys have received reports of hazing not only within the Northwestern football program, but within the baseball and softball teams as well, according to ESPN News Services. Ben Crump and Chicago attorney Steven Levin have not filed a lawsuit yet, but plan to do so shortly, as they represent 15 people who have been in touch with dozens of former athletes.

The majority of the athletes played with the Northwestern football program. Warren Miles Long played running back for Northwestern starting in 2013, and he alleges that the players were put into a culture where sexual violence and hazing were “rampant,” according to ESPN.

In addition to Warren Miles Long, there are multiple lawsuits filed by anonymous players, and in one of them, former Northwestern athletic director and current ACC commissioner Jim Phillips is on a list of defendants that includes the school, its trustees, former football coach Pat Fitzgerald, current athletic director Derrick Gragg, university president Michael Schill and former university president Morton Schapiro.

Pat Fitzgerald was fired after initially being suspended.

Former Northwestern quarterback Lloyd Yates came out and spoke about the culture within the program.

“I find it hard to believe that [coaches] were not aware of what was taking place,” Lloyd Yates said, via ESPN. “A lot of coaches took part in it in many different manners, and the explicit behavior was so explicit. It was loud. It took place in close proximity to where a lot of the staff, trainers were located. It's kind of hard to take a blind eye.”

Defensive coordinator David Braun takes over at Northwestern and hopes to create a good culture.