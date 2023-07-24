The Northwestern football hazing scandal continues to grow each day, and it becomes more and more disturbing every time it does. One of the lawsuits officially filed against the Northwestern football team and its former coaches, by former Wildcats quarterback Lloyd Yates, is now out in public, and the new allegations that are coming out of it are shocking.

On Monday, details of the lawsuit filed by Yates became public, and some of the details are tough to read. ESPN reporter Adam Rittenberger shared some of the accusations from the lawsuit on Twitter, via tweets and screenshots of the actual complaint.

One of the biggest revelations is that “longtime assistant coach Matt McPherson is ‘accused of witnessing acts of hazing and not stopping them or reporting them.’ The complaint lists two unnamed assistant coaches who were hazed in the same manner as players.”

Lloyd Yates’ complaint also “includes many references to the ‘Shrek Squad,’ which carried out much of the alleged hazing. This group also was mentioned by the initial whistleblower who prompted Northwestern’s six-month investigation into hazing.”

Rittenberg also shared specific screenshots of the lawsuit that detail troubling accusations. In one, there is a story of how “Coach Mac” (McPherson) pulled up the Facebook page of a player’s girlfriend and critiqued her in front of the team while inquiring about “what kind of sexual experiences the two had been engaged in.”

Another excerpt from the suit tells the story of another of the Northwestern coaches, strength coach Jay Hooten, pressing Yates for details of the team partying, and while he never admitted to doing so, Hooten told the team Yates “ratted them out” and forced everyone to do extra exercise. That caused Yates to be “ran” by the team in the locker room afterward.

“Running’ is a troubling hazing ritual allegedly done by Northwestern players where multiple naked athletes drag another naked athlete into the shower and put them head-first in an ice bath bucket.