The Pittsburgh Steelers are finally going to give what the team’s fans have been craving for since the start of the preseason. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has just announced that the Steelers are going with rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett as the team’s starter in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills on the road.

“Kenny will start this week”, Tomlin said of Kenny Pickett being a starter at last, per Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “We made the change. Mitch’s performance was a component of the decision, but not the only component of the decision. Oftentimes, the QB gets too much credit and too much blame. We haven’t moved the ball as fluidly as we’d like, haven’t put enough points on the board. Not all on QB but QB is a component. Not all of this is at Mitch’s feet. We have no reservations about what Kenny will be capable of.”

Tomlin’s decision came on the heels of an ugly start by Mitchell Trubisky in last Sunday’s 24-20 home loss to the New York Jets in which he went 7 of 13 for 84 passing yards, zero touchdowns, and an interception. He was pulled for Kenny Pickett, who did not play a whole lot better, as he was picked three times. Kenny Pickett, however, scored a pair of rushing touchdowns.

The Steelers have lost three games in a row after barely eking out a 23-20 overtime victory in Week 1 over the Cincinnati Bengals. Trubisky has not looked the part of a quarterback who can lead the Steelers to the playoffs. While it is true that not all of Pittsburgh’s struggles this season can be attributed to Trubisky, going with Kenny Pickett is a timely decision that the Steelers felt they really needed to make if they are to right the ship before it is too late.