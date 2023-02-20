Notre Dame football zeroed in on Utah Utes’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Andy Ludwig, who was reportedly a “leading candidate” for the same position with the Fighting Irish. That much was made apparent when Notre Dame football head coach Marcus Freeman was spotted attending a Fighting Irish hockey game with Ludwig by his side, seemingly an indicator that a done deal was in the near future.

But it was not to be. Ludwig chose to stay with the Utah Football program- and Notre Dame faced backlash for reportedly not wanting to pay his buyout. Well, Freeman addressed those reports on Monday, denying there was any truth behind them, per Pete Sampson of The Athletic.

Marcus Freeman said “that is not the truth”, when asked if the Utah coach wasn’t brought in because Notre Dame football balked at his reported $2.8 million buyout.

Freeman’s comments come just days after Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick actually responded to furious fan emails on the subject, also denying the reports of financial obstacles preventing the hiring of the Utah coach as the program’s offensive coordinator.

Even if Notre Dame football truly did fail to bring Ludwig in due to his buyout, they will never admit to that.

The optics of that situation, as well as showing off Ludwig in public to Fighting Irish fans before a deal was even agreed upon, aren’t the best.

Freeman addressed that as well, getting fiery and saying that he doesn’t want to “hide what makes Notre Dame great.”

No Fighting Irish fan is doubting that Freeman, who went 9-4 and won a bowl game in year one, can coach and is committed to winning.

But there have to be serious questions about the university’s commitment as a whole after the way this situation was handled.