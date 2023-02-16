Fighting Irish athletic director Jack Swarbrick has decided to answer a fan’s email that indicated displeasure with the athletic department’s supposed hesitance to pay another school’s buyout requirement for a potential Notre Dame Football offensive coordinator.

There were reports that Notre Dame did not want to hire Utah offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig because the school would have been forced to write a check to the school to buy out his contract. That’s a standard practice in college football when a coach under contract to one school gains an employment opportunity at another. Ludwig was a candidate to replace former offensive coordination Tommy Rees, who left Notre Dame for a similar position at Alabama.

Swarbrick and the Notre Dame athletic department has been bombarded by critical emails from Notre Dame supporters. Many of those emails criticized the school for refusing to pay the prescribed buyout for a quality coach.

Swarbrick pointed out in his email that Notre Dame football had no problem making the buyout payment once it finds the candidate that it considers ideal for the job.

He said that there was incomplete reporting on the subject because the athletic department was not sought out about a policy against paying buyout clauses. They key was finding the right candidate for the job, making sure that candidate would be ideal for Notre Dame and then negotiating the terms of the contract.

“… We communicated clearly in each and every instance that any offer we made would include our funding of their buyout with their current institution,” Jack Swarbrick wrote in his response to one of the emails.