Cross out Andy Ludwig’s name on the list of potential Note Dame Fighting Irish offensive coordinators. According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Ludwigh will stay with Utah football with at least one box on the requirement list for a successful transfer left unchecked.

“Sources: Utah offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig is staying at Utah. His buyout proved an obstacle in discussions with Notre Dame,” reports Thamel.

Ludwig, who has been with Utah football as the program’s offensive coordinator since 2019, recently visited South Bend for an interview with Notre Dame, which is searching for a new offensive coordinator to begin working with the team in Marcus Freeman’s second year as head coach of the Fighting Irish. Ludwig attracted the attention of Notre Dame mainly because of his extensive experience as an offensive coordinator in the collegiate ranks.

With Ludwing still the offensive coordinator of Utah football, the Utes can expect to sustain its high-powered attack that was among the best in terms of scoring in the 2022 college football season. That year, Utah football finished the regular season 14th nationally with an average of 36.0 points per game and 20th with 456.8 total yards per outing.

Ludwigh’s return to Utah also means that he will continue working with quarterback Cameron Rising, who decided to give it another go with Utah football. In 2022, Rising passed for 3,304 yards and 26 touchdowns against only eight interceptions while completing 64.7 percent of his passes.

Ludwig also had stints before becoming Utah football’s OC with the Boise State Broncos, Fresno State Bulldogs, and the Oregon Ducks.