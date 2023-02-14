The Notre Dame football team won’t be hiring Utah offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig for financial reasons, and the Fighting Irish fans aren’t too happy about it.

After losing offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to Alabama, Notre Dame interviewed Andy Ludwig for the position. The Utah coach told the Fighting Irish that he would be staying put, and sources told ESPN’s Pete Thamel that Ludwig’s buyout stood in the way of Notre Dame making the hire.

The cost of Ludwig’s buyout with Utah is $2.8 million, according to The Salt Lake Tribune. Amid the news, Notre Dame football fans are roasting athletic director Jack Swarbrick for not paying what it took to land the Utes’ offensive coordinator.

Some Notre Dame fans lamented the fact that head coach Marcus Freeman isn’t getting enough support from the school. One account noted that it was absurd for Notre Dame to let less than $3 million stand in the way of making the best hire at offensive coordinator, considering how much money the football program rakes in on ticket sales alone. Notre Dame is believed to be making around $25 million per year through its media rights deal with NBC.

Notre Dame reportedly paid Rees around $2 million per year. Ludwig is thought to be the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the Pac-12.

Utah ranked 17th in total offense and 11th in points per game in all of college football last season.

In the first season after long-time Fighting Irish coach Brian Kelly left for LSU, Freeman led Notre Dame to a 9-4 record. Notre Dame scored 31.8 points per game, good for 42nd in the nation.

Rees spent three seasons as Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator.