The second round of the ACC tournament continues as Notre Dame faces Wake Forest. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Notre Dame-Wake Forest prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
Notre Dame got to this game by beating Georgia Tech. They controlled most of the game, building a 12-point lead in the first half, and being up 11 at halftime. In the second half, Georgia Tech chipped away at the lead. They would take the lead with five minutes left in the game, and the game would be back and forth from there. Georgia Tech did not score in the final 2:24 of the game, and Notre Dame would come away with an 84-80 victory.
Meanwhile, Wake Forest was 19-12 on the year and finished 11-9 in conference play. This was good for the five seed in the ACC tournament, winning a three-way tie between them, Syracuse, and Clemson. Wake Forest did win just one of their last four games though. They fell to Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, and Georgia Tech at the end of the year, before taking a five-point win over Clemson to end the year and secure the five-seed. Wake Forest does have a few marquee wins as well, with wins over Duke and Virginia this year. Notre Dame did win the only game they faced against Wake Forest, winning 70-65.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Notre Dame-Wake Forest Odds
Notre Dame: +8.5 (-115)
Moneyline: +290
Wake Forest: -8.5 (-106)
Moneyline: -375
Over: 136.5 (-110)
Under: 136.5 (-110)
How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest
Time: 2:30 PM ET/ 11:30 AM PT
TV: ESPN
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why Notre Dame Will Cover The Spread/Win
Notre Dame sits 121st in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 240th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 33rd in adjusted defensive efficiency. Notre Dame is 348th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 296th in effective field goal percentage. Markus Burton leads the way in scoring this year. He comes into the game with 17.3 points per game this year. He is shooting 42.3 percent this year. Still, he has struggled some from three this year, sitting with a 29.7 percent shooting percentage from three. Still, Burton leads the team with 4.3 assists per game. Burton has eight assists against Georgia Tech. Next on the team in scoring is Braeden Shrewsberry. He comes in with just 9.9 points per game while shooting 39.6 percent. Shrewsbury had a big game against Georgia Tech, where he scored 23 points. Tre Davis and J.R. Konieczny also both come in with over eight points per game this year.
In the rebounding game, they are 110th in the nation, but they do rank 56th in the nation in defensive rebounds per game. Two men lead the way in rebounding this year. The leader of the team is Kebba Njie. He comes in with 5.3 rebounds per game this year while adding 4.2 points per game. Njie added nine rebounds, with four on the offensive end against Georgia Tech. Second, on the team is Tae Davis, who comes in with 5.2 rebounds per game on the season.
The Notre Dame defense is solid. They are 29th in the nation in points against per game this year, while sitting 56th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Markus Burton is a major force here as well. Not only is he a solid on-ball defender, he comes in with 2.0 steals per game this year. Further, Julian Roper II also adds .9 steals per game this year.
Why Wake Forest Will Cover The Spread/Win
Wake Forest is 26th in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They sit 27th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 49th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Wake Forest is 45th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 30th in effective field goal percentage. Hunter Sallis leads the way in scoring, coming into the game with 18.3 points per game this year. He is also shooting well, hitting 49.9 percent of his shots. Kevin Miller is next on the team with 15.4 points per game this year, while also leading the team in assists. Miller has 3.7 assists per game this year. Rounding out the top scorers are Andrew Carr and Cameron Hildreth. Hildreth comes in with 13.5 points, while Carr had 13.3 points per game and is shooting 52.6 percent.
Wake Forest is 253rd in the nation in rebounds per game. Still, they sit 49th in defensive rebounding rate this year. Efton Reid leads the way in rebounding. He comes into the game with 7.8 rebounds per game this year, while he is also scoring 9.4 points per game. Meanwhile, Andrew Carr has 6.4 rebounds per game this year.
Wake Forest is 115th in the nation in opponent points per game this year. They are also 94th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Kevin Miller comes in with 1.3 steals per game this year, while Hunter Sallis has 1.0 steals per game. Andrew Carr leads the team with 1.4 blocks per game this year.
Final Notre Dame-Wake Forest Prediction & Pick
Wake Forest is not the best rebounding team in the nation, but they do enough on the glass to make sure they stay even in possessions. From there, the offense can take over. Notre Dame struggled at times on offense and allowed Georgia Tech to go on runs. That is something, that if thye do against Wake Forest, will lead to a blowout. Wake Forest is the better team here and will cover this one.
Final Notre Dame-Wake Forest Prediction & Pick: Wake Forest -8.5 (-110)