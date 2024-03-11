It is the first round of the ACC Tournament as Georgia Tech faces Notre Dame. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Georgia Tech-Notre Dame prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
Georgia Tech enters the game at 14-17 on the year, while sitting 7-13 in conference play. That placed them as the 13 seed in the ACC tournament. Georgia Tech has been solid as of late though. They have won four of their last six games. In the process, they have beaten Syracuse, Florida State, Miami, and Wake Forest. Georgia Tech has also pulled off some solid upsets this year. Not only did they beat Clemson on the road, but they also had wins over Duke and North Carolina.
Meanwhile, Notre Dame was 12-19 on the year, and also 7-13 in conference play. They would end up with the 12 seed in the ACC Tournament. They have also been playing better as of late, winning four of their last eight games. Their best win of the year was early in the conference season, as they took out Virginia at home 76-54. While the two teams in this game have the same conference record, Notre Dame earned the higher seed by sweeping the season series with Georgia Tech. They won the first game on the road 75-68 while winning the second at home 58-55.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Georgia Tech-Notre Dame Odds
Georgia Tech: +1.5 (-112)
Moneyline: +100
Notre Dame: -1.5 (-108)
Moneyline: -120
Over: 130.5 (-105)
Under: 130.5 (-115)
How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame
Time: 2:00 PM ET/ 11:00 AM PT
TV: ACC Network
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why Georgia Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win
Georgia Tech sits 126th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They are 140th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 138th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Georgia Tech is 235th in the nation in points per game but sits 265th in effective field goal percentage this year. Miles Kelly leads the way this year. He is scoring 14.1 points per game this year but is shooting just 37.3 percent from the field this year. Meanwhile, Baye Ndongo comes in with 12.0 points per game and is shooting well. He comes in shooting 56.2 percent this year. Nathan George leads the way with 4.6 assists per game this year, while he is also scoring 9.3 points per game this year.
Georgia Tech is 41st in the nation in rebounds per game this year. They are 77th in the nation in offensive rebounding rate, but they are 134th in the nation in defensive rebounding rate. Baye Ndonog leads the way here, with 8.3 rebounds per game this year. Further, Miles Kelly comes in with 5.6 rebounds per game while also leading the team in points this year.
Georgia Tech is 252nd in the nation in opponent points per game this year. Ndongo comes in with 1.1 blocks per game this year, while also having .8 steals per game this year. Meanwhile, Tafara Gapare comes in with 1.2 blocks per game this year.
Why Notre Dame Will Cover The Spread/Win
Notre Dame sits 124th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 252nd in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 27th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Notre Dame is 348th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 296th in effective field goal percentage. Markus Burton leads the way in scoring this year. He comes into the game with 17.3 points per game this year. He is shooting 42.3 percent this year. Still, he has struggled some from three this year, sitting with a 29.7 percent shooting percentage from three. Still, Burton leads the team with 4.3 assists per game. Next on the team in scoring is Braeden Shrewsberry. He comes in with just 9.9 points per game while shooting 39.6 percent. The Davis and J.R. Konieczny also both come in with over eight points per game this year.
In the rebounding game, they are 110th in the nation, but they do rank 56th in the nation in defensive rebounds per game. Two men lead the way in rebounding this year. The leader of the team is Kebba Njie. He comes in with 5.3 rebounds per game this year while adding 4.2 points per game. Second, on the team is Tae Davis, who comes in with 5.2 rebounds per game on the season.
The Notre Dame defense is solid. They are 29th in the nation in points against per game this year, while sitting 56th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Markus Burton is a major force here as well. Not only is he a solid on-ball defender, he comes in with 2.0 steals per game this year. Further, Julian Roper II also adds .9 steals per game this year.
Final Georgia Tech-Notre Dame Prediction & Pick
This should be a tight game. The two teams rank very similarly overall, with Georgia Tech being better on offense, and Notre Dame better on defense. The rebounding game will be the difference in this game. Georgia Tech is better on the glass, and will not lose a third straight time to Notre Dame in this one. Take the Yellow Jackets to win and advance to face Wake Forest.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Georgia Tech-Notre Dame Prediction & Pick: Georgia Tech ML (+100)