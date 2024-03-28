UFC Atlantic City continues on the main card with a fight in the middleweight division between Nursulton Ruziboev and Sedriques Dumas. Ruziboev is on a nine-fight winning streak most recently knocking out Brunno Ferreira on short notice in his UFC debut meanwhile, Dumas after dropping his UFC debut has won back-to-back fights and will be looking to make it three in a row this weekend at UFC Atlantic City. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Ruziboev-Dumas prediction and pick.
Nursulton Ruziboev (33-8-2) made the most of his short notice opportunity knocking out the dangerous Brunno Ferreira on short notice in under two minutes. He has a wealth of experience with 45 professional fights at just 30 years old and he hopes that will help him in this fight when he takes on the much younger and inexperienced Sedriques Dumas this weekend at UFC Atlantic City.
Sedriques Dumas (9-1) laid a dud in his UFC debut against Josh Fremd who ultimately tapped him out via guillotine choke in the second round. However, he was able to bounce back in back-to-back fights winning two dominant decisions and now will be looking to extend his winning streak inside the Octagon when he takes on Uzbekistan's Nursulton Ruziboev this weekend in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
UFC Atlantic City Odds: Nursulton Ruziboev-Sedriques Dumas Odds
Nursulton Ruziboev: -200
Sedriques Dumas: +170
Over 2.5 rounds: +115
Under 2.5 rounds: -145
Why Nursulton Ruziboev Will Win
Nursulton Ruziboev burst onto the scene with a blistering knockout in his short-notice UFC debut against Brunno Ferreira. He made a statement and put his name on the map in that fight making his presence known to those who didn't know who he was coming into that debut fight. Ever since his UFC debut the Uzbekistan native has now been training at Marquez MMA in Philadelphia, PA with the likes of Sean Brady, Joe Pyfer, and Andre Petroski just to name a few.
Now, Ruziboev will look to do one better in his next UFC fight when he takes on Sedriques Dumas this weekend in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Even though Dumas isn't as experienced as Ruziboev, he certainly is a very dangerous fighter who can win the fight no matter where it takes place. It takes someone skilled as well as experienced to get a win over Dumas and that is exactly what Ruziboev possesses. He has 45 professional fights under his belt with the skills to knockout and submit Dumas. With his ability to win this fight everywhere, it goes, as long as he can keep his composure, defend takedowns, and not gas out in the process he can extend his winning streak to 10 this weekend.
Why Sedriques Dumas Will Win
Sedriques Dumas secured his contract on the Contender Series when he submitted Matej Penaz in just 47 seconds in round one. Unfortunately, in his UFC debut things didn't go as well when Josh Fremd submitted him for his first professional loss. However, since that loss, he has now racked up back-to-back dominant victories and he is looking for his third in a row when he takes on Uzbekistan's Nursulton Ruziboev at UFC Atlantic City.
Dumas is normally the bigger fighter when he steps inside the Octagon as he was in his last two fights but now he takes on the bigger and longer Ruziboev. Nonetheless, Dumas utilizes a good kicking game to stifle his opponent's aggression and also well-timed takedowns. Ruziboev has the power and the grappling to make this fight a nightmare matchup for Dumas but Dumas has the cardio and knack for hanging in there to the later rounds where he can pull away in this fight. As long as Dumas can extend this fight and weather that early storm, his pace and grappling can wear out Ruziboev for the potential late round finish or getting the nod on the judge's scorecards.
Final Nursulton Ruziboev-Sedriques Dumas Prediction & Pick
This is going to be an absolute banger in the middleweight division. Both Ruziboev and Dumas are finishers and will be looking to get each other out of there every moment they get. However, in this matchup, there is just a lot to like on the Ruziboev side to where he's got the size and strength to go along with his power and technical abilities. We have seen Ruziboev struggle with his cardio down the stretch which could be a bit worrisome but Ruziboev should be up on the scorecards or have finished Dumas by then. If Ruziboev can just go out there and mix things up and not get caught against the cage defending takedowns he should be able to get another highlight reel finish to make it 10 wins in a row.
Final Nursulton Ruziboev-Sedriques Dumas Prediction & Pick: Nursulton Ruziboev (-200), Under 1.5 Rounds (-145)