The Knicks acquired OG Anunoby from the Raptors and have likely considered the future ramifications.

The first domino of NBA trade season has fallen with the Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks coming together to make a trade many had anticipated. OG Anunoby, who has long been a target of the Knicks as a two-way wing, is headed to New York in a blockbuster trade involving the likes of RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley.

The Knicks are also receiving two key secondary pieces from the Raptors in Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn.

Anunoby is set to be a free agent after the season. He does have a player option in 2024 for just under $20 million that he is all but certain to decline. Anunoby reportedly is ready for a big-time contract, but the Knicks may have an advantage there, writes Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports:

“What’s next for New York? The Knicks didn’t land Anunoby without an understanding of his own financial considerations. Anunoby held meetings with several agencies this past offseason when he decided to leave Klutch Sports, telling potential representation he was interested in a larger offensive role that would be commensurate with a salary figure in the ballpark of $40 million in average annual value, league sources told Yahoo Sports. However, Anunoby did leave those potential agents with the impression he would be willing to accept a smaller figure if he were to have landed in New York, sources said.”

Anunoby has spent the first seven seasons of his career as a member of the Raptors after being drafted 23rd overall in 2017. His rise to becoming one of the better two-way wings in the league has been noted, which is why the Raptors have held a high asking price for him.

Now that he's joining the Knicks, Toronto can its attention to potentially dealing Pascal Siakam.