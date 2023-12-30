Is a Pascal Siakam trade unavoidable for Raptors?

The Toronto Raptors continue to move ahead towards a new era of basketball after trading two-way wing OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn to the New York Knicks for RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and a 2024 second-round pick (Detroit Pistons). After processing the bombshell, fans will immediately turn their attention to Pascal Siakam.

Much like Anunoby, the two-time All-Star has constantly been the subject of trade rumors for much of the last year. He is due to become a free agent and the 12-19 Raptors are in 12th place in the Eastern Conference standings. There will surely be more talks revolving around Siakam in the lead-up to the NBA's Feb. 8 trade deadline.

But how much is there right now? Apparently not much. Although Toronto is “expected to continue to explore” Siakam trades, there is nothing with any momentum at this time, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

It is understandable that there would be somewhat of a cooling-off period after finally pulling the trigger on an Anunboy deal. Raptors president Masai Ujiri is presumably going to take some time to gauge the market and potentially prey on the desperation of title contenders and playoff teams. When talks do ramp up, there should be plenty of interest for the 29-year-old native of Cameroon.

Pascal Siakam has seen his role diminish a bit with the emergence of Scottie Barnes, but he is still scoring 21.5 points on nearly 51 percent shooting to go with 6.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game this season. He is an instant boost for many frontcourts.

His key role in helping Toronto capture the 2019 NBA Championship should make him particularly attractive to prospective suitors. Conversely, his departure would be an emotional one for all the fans who celebrated the historic moment and Siakam himself. Change is a part of life, though.