Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s season with Ohio State football has been a bit of a messy affair so far. The star wide receiver started the season on the wrong foot after suffering an injury in their season opener. Since then, Smith-Njigba has struggled with injuries the entire season, either being limited in play or being ruled completely out for the game.

Ahead of a critical match against Rutgers, Ohio State football suffered another major Jaxon Smith-Njigba blow. The coaching staff has ruled out the star wide receiver in Week 5 due to a hamstring injury. This is unfortunate news for a player that was highly touted ahead of this year. (via ESPN)

According to the Ohio State football staff, there is no set timetable for Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s return to action. At the very least, the Buckeyes will reevaluate his status against Michigan State. It’s fair to say that the team will take extra precaution with their star wide receiver, and for good reason.

The Buckeyes have found some absolute studs to replace Smith-Njigba while he deals with his injury. Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr. have all thrived without the star wide receiver. Ohio State getting this level of support from their young stars is why the football squad can afford to be cautious with Smith-Njigba.

Still, the Buckeyes would prefer if they had Jaxon Smith-Njigba ready at all times for the season. Ohio State has a long football season ahead of them, and they’ll be facing more tough opponents every week. We’ll see how the star wide receiver recovers as the season progresses.