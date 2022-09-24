Ohio State football dealt big Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury blow ahead of Wisconsin game

The return of running back TreVeyon Henderson for Ohio State football against Wisconsin will be a huge boost for their offense, but it appears they’ll be missing another key weapon for C.J. Stroud. Star wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba won’t play versus the Badgers due to the same hamstring injury that kept him out in Week 2.

Via Joey Kaufman:

In a significant pregame development, Ohio State will be without Jaxon Smith-Njigba against Wisconsin tonight: https://t.co/GawMqXJoFw — Joey Kaufman (@joeyrkaufman) September 24, 2022

Smith-Njigba returned last weekend and played the slot in a huge blowout victory over Toledo, catching a pair of passes. He reportedly suffered the injury in the season-opener against Notre Dame and ultimately missed Ohio State football’s Week 2 matchup with Arkansas State.

Head coach Ryan Day made sure to ease his star wideout back into action last weekend. Smith-Njigba played just 23 snaps. Day even spoke on Thursday about his availability along with WR Julian Fleming, claiming both guys should be good to go for the first Big 10 game of the campaign:

“We’ll keep taking it day by day and see how they do,” Day said before Thursday’s practice, “but so far, so good.”

With Smith-Njigba out for Ohio State football, the coaching staff will look to several different players to fill in. Xavier Johnson is one option, while Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr. could see increased runs in the offense.

The Buckeyes are certainly going to have their hands full against a Badgers defense that has looked extremely stout so far. If Stroud and Henderson have big games, the Buckeyes should be just fine.

As for the Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury, one could only hope he’s not out for long.