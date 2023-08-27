Oklahoma football has had one of the best and most consistent programs in college football in recent years, but when Lincoln Riley left to coach USC football, things changed. Last season was year one for Brent Venables with Oklahoma and things did not go very well. The Sooners finished the regular season 6-6 (3-6 Big 12) and lost in the Cheez-It Bowl against Florida State football to end the year 6-7. Oklahoma fans are hoping for a better result this season, and they got some good recruiting news on Saturday night that will certainly help the Sooner football team in the future.

Five star defensive lineman David Stone announced his commitment on Saturday at halftime of his high school football game, and he is coming to Oklahoma football. This a major get for Venables and his staff, and the Sooners 2024 class is pretty solid as it currently ranks #11 in the country.

The moment he made it official 🙌 5⭐️ DL David Stone commits to Oklahoma over Miami and Michigan State among others 🏈pic.twitter.com/kZzdhi6rjP — 247Sports (@247Sports) August 27, 2023

David Stone picked Oklahoma over Miami football, Michigan State football, Oregon football, Florida football and Texas A&M football. Stone is the #6 player in the 2024 class, the #2 DL prospect and the #3 player in the state of Florida according to 247 Sports. He currently attends IMG Academy is Bradenton, FL.

Stone's commitment obviously isn't going to do anything for the 2023 Oklahoma football squad, but it creates a positive feeling within the program heading into the season. Despite last year's struggles, people are expecting the Sooners to be much better this year. Oklahoma is ranked #20 in the preseason and has the second best odds to win the Big 12. The talent is going to be there, it will be all be about execution for the Sooners this year.