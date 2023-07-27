The Oklahoma football team is looking to improve off a disappointing 6-7 record last season. The low point for the Sooners in 2022 came during the Texas-Oklahoma football game on Oct. 8. Often one of the most exciting games on the Big 12 schedule, the latest edition of the Red River Showdown saw Texas blow out Oklahoma 49-0 inside the Cotton Bowl. It's a result that the Sooners' offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby knows can't happen again.

Oklahoma football fans sure haven't forgotten about getting embarrassed at the hands of their Big 12 rivals. During the fan Q&A session at the Oklahoma coaches luncheon on Thursday, a fan asked Jeff Lebby if the Sooners would score in their game against the Longhorns this year.

“If we don’t, I probably won’t be sitting here next year,” Lebby responded, via On3's George Stoia.

The Sooners will get their shot at redemption almost one year to the date of the 2022 blowout. The 2023 Oklahoma-Texas game is scheduled for Oct. 7 in Dallas.

An injury prevented Oklahoma starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel from playing against Texas last year. Davis Beville threw for just 38 yards on 12 pass attempts. The Sooners tried to move the ball with several wildcat plays without much luck.

Before head coach Lincoln Riley and quarterback Caleb Williams left for USC, the duo led the Oklahoma football team past Texas in a 55-48 thriller during the 2021 season. It gave Oklahoma a four-game winning streak against Texas, during which the Sooners averaged 45.3 points per game.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers had four touchdown passes against Oklahoma last year. Ewers is back as the Longhorns' starter, set to play ahead of top recruit Arch Manning.