Texas running back Taylor Tatum, who is rated the No. 1 prospect at his position by the 247Sports Composite in the 2024 class, has committed to Oklahoma football, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett. Tatum will also play baseball for the Sooners, Fawcett said.

Tatum preps at Longview (Texas) and had a standout junior season, rushing for 1,84 yards and33 touchdowns, according to his MaxPreps profile. He reportedly chose the Sooners over USC football.

Here is what 247Sports national scouting analyst Gabe Brooks said about Tatum's game.

“Enters senior campaign as an elite running back prospect n the 2024 cycle,” he said. “Catalog of physical tools and play style should fit myriad offensive schemes. Projects to the high-major level as an eventual impact starter with a long-term ceiling as a possible NFL Draft early-round candidate.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With Tatum's commitment, Oklahoma football now has the No. 22 recruiting class nationally, according to 247Sports. The Sooners have two other top-100 rated commits, tight end Davon Mitchell (No. 85 player nationally) and wide receiver Zion Kearney (No. 96 player nationally).

Tatum is a huge player for Oklahoma football coach Brent Venables. The Sooners are bringing in five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold this season, making him and Tatum perhaps an elite duo down the road.

Oklahoma football went 6-7 this past season and is picked to finish third in the Big 12 by the conference's media members. The Sooners will play the conference's favorite to win the league, Texas, in Dallas and have a road game against Oklahoma State Nov. 4.

Oklahoma will end its regular season with a game at TCU, which advanced to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in 2022.