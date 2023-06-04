After withdrawing from the 2023 NBA Draft last week, former NC State center Isaiah Miranda is transferring to Oklahoma State, per On3's Joe Tipton.

NEWS: NC State transfer Isaiah Miranda tells me he’s committed to Oklahoma State. The 7-footer is a former 4⭐️ recruit. https://t.co/8j9MfoGBWb pic.twitter.com/ZFO8SMLjHv — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) June 4, 2023

The athletic 7-foot-1 big man was a redshirt freshman at NC State after reclassifying and enrolling midyear. Subsequently, he didn't play a single game for the Wolfpack prior to transferring.

Nonetheless, Miranda's message when he committed to NC State should still hold true during his time with the Cowboys.

“I have a personal commitment to work and they have a culture of work,” Miranda said last December, when asked why he chose NC State (per Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports). “Coach Keatts and his staff have a great history of developing pros and I fit into their playing style because they’re fast paced, they have a lot of pick-and-roll action, and play great defense.”

“I love basketball and I’m a big energy guy,” Miranda continued. “I love to get up and down the floor, catch lobs, and block shots… to play defense… one of the reasons I picked NC State is their commitment to defense, which creates opportunities on offense.”

Miranda “can stretch the floor a little bit too.”

Kentucky, Villanova and Alabama's men's basketball programs were among those who held interest in the former four-star recruit while he made his transfer decision.

A Pawtucket, RI native, Miranda was ranked 55th in the Class of 2022 by ESPN, as well as the top player from the state of Rhode Island. He attended Southern California Academy for a post-graduate year after leaving The Phelps School in Malvern, PA.