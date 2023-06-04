Scoot Henderson believes he is as deserving as the other top prospects like Victor Wembanyama and Brandon Miller to go no. 1 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft. In fact, he is confident he has an edge over his peers.

After his workout with the Portland Trail Blazers, who own the no. 3 pick in the draft, Henderson was asked what would he say to make his case as the top overall pick in the class. The former G League Ignite star didn't hesitate in saying that his “dog mentality” makes him a desirable choice.

“You always want a guy like me, that dog mentality. Just my personality, the culture I bring to the locker room. I'm a great leader, I'll tell what's up and I can do everything on the floor. I can do everything on the floor. I'm going to go out there and give my 110 percent every day. And that's the thing about me: I'm very consistent in effort. Even if it's not there, I just try to even it out the next game, try to get right to it. Give it a 120 if I didn’t give it 110 the last game,” Henderson shared, per Blazers.com.

Scoot Henderson definitely has all the qualities a team would want from a top pick. Had it not been for Victor Wembanyama, who possesses incredible tools to succeed in the NBA, he would have certainly been the consensus top pick of the Class of 2023.

Henderson's athleticism really stands out, and his ability to do it all in the guard position makes him an alluring and great choice for any team. He averaged 16.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 2022-23.

It's unlikely that Henderson will be able to beat Wembanyama as the no. 1 overall pick, especially with the San Antonio Spurs making the first choice this June. Nonetheless, any team who will land Henderson is basically assured that they're getting a top-level talent in him.