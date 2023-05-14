Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA and WNBA, the NFL and college football and basketball.

The Ole Miss basketball program landed former Oklahoma State Basketball forward Moussa Cisse from the transfer portal, according to a Sunday tweet from Stadium Basketball Analyst Jeff Goodman.

“Ole Miss lands Oklahoma State transfer Moussa Cisse,” wrote Goodman. “Cisse and Jamarion Sharp together up front will be, um, interesting.

“Now the question: whether NCAA gives these multiple-time undergrad transfers waivers. Chris Beard has Brandon Murray and Cisse who will try and get waivers.”

A former 5-star recruit out of Memphis, Tenn., Moussa Cisse initially committed to Memphis over offers from Florida State, Alabama, Connecticut, Georgetown, LSU, Ole Miss, St. John’s, Texas A&M, UCLA and USC, among others, according to 247Sports. He joined a 2020 Memphis recruiting class that featured four enrollees and two transfers, including former Virginia Tech guard Landers Nolley.

Moussa Cisse spent one season with the Memphis basketball program before transferring to Oklahoma State in 2021, where he would average seven points and 7.3 rebounds per game in two years with the Cowboys. He played in 61 games and 46 for Oklahoma State. His season would be highlighted by a 14-point, 14-rebound and 6-block performance against the UCF Knights in November, where he would make six of his nine field goal attempts and two of his four free throws as the Knights took a 60-56 victory over the Cowboys in the Baha Mar Convention Center.

Moussa Cisse will join a 2023 Ole Miss recruiting class that placed No. 37 in the country and features three other transfers. Center Jamarion Sharp moved in from Western Kentucky in April after averaging 7.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per game for the Hilltoppers last season. Guards Austin Nunez and Brandon Murray joined from Arizona State and Georgetown, respectively.

Freshman guard Amaree Abram and junior forward Jaemyn Brakefield looked to enter the NCAA transfer portal in March. Abram transferred to Georgia Tech in April, while Brakefield removed his name from the transfer portal in late March.