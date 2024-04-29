In a huge boost to their roster, the Oklahoma Sooners women's basketball team successfully recruited former Oregon State standout Raegan Beers in the transfer portal. Announced through a hype video on social media, Beers' commitment adds substantial talent to a team poised to make deep NCAA tournament runs.
Beers, a 6-foot-4 center from Colorado, has been a dominant force in college basketball from the start of her career. Last season, she led Oregon State with averages of 17.5 points and 10.6 rebounds per game, also leading the nation with a 66.4% field goal percentage, per Alexa Philippou of ESPN. Her exceptional performance earned her a spot as a Third-Team Associated Press All-American and her second consecutive All-Pac-12 selection.
Beers' transfer to Oklahoma symbolizes a new chapter in her career.
“Now it's time for the next chapter in my life and my career,” Beers said in the video. “I learned from an early age that I have to work for everything. I learned the importance of loving the process, and the process has led me here, a place that emphasizes the importance of loving the game, loving to compete, and loving Oklahoma. I may just be a kid from the cul-de-sac in Colorado, but deep down, I'm a Sooner.”
Raegan Beers transfer to Oklahoma comes as Sooners gear up for SEC move
The timing of Beers’ transfer is particularly impactful as the Sooners are gearing up for a transition from the Big 12 to the highly competitive SEC. Under the guidance of Jennie Baranczyk, who is entering her fourth year as head coach after winning the Big 12 Coach of the Year, Oklahoma is on an upward trajectory. Last season, the team clinched their second consecutive Big 12 regular-season title and made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Beers joins an Oklahoma team that is only losing two seniors and is retaining all its main contributors from the previous year. This stability and the addition of a top-tier talent like Beers could very well be the formula for breaking past the first weekend of the NCAA tournament, a feat the team hasn't achieved since 2013.
Meanwhile, the Beavers have seven other players in the transfer portal, as Oregon State transitions to the WCC next season after the dissolution of the Pac-12. Talia von Oelhoffen announced her commitment to USC Monday. The Beavers losses come after a surprisingly successful campaign following a disappointing 13-win season in 2022-23 and being predicted to finish 10th in the Pac-12. Oregon State dramatically improved to a 27-8 record in 2023-24, reaching its first Elite Eight since 2018 (and third since 2016), where they narrowly lost to the eventual national champion, South Carolina.
Beavers coach Scott Rueck previously commented on the impact of conference realignment on his team, noting that Oregon State would probably be adversely affected.
“That's reality,” Rueck said, via ESPN's Philippou. “I can't control that, other than just keep doing what I'm doing. I think the opportunity within that for a leader provides a discipline that you'd better be on your A-game all the time. You'd better take care of people, and you'd better provide a great experience. That's the approach going forward and what happens, happens. We'll find a way.”