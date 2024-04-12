In another shake-up for Oregon State women’s basketball, Raegan Beers, the team's standout forward, announced Thursday her decision to enter the transfer portal, marking a pivotal moment for the Beavers after a successful 27-8 season. The move comes as a surprise to many, following a season that saw Oregon State reach the Elite Eight for the first time since 2018.
Beers, a 6-foot-4 sophomore and a two-time All-Pac-12 selection, was instrumental in the team's recent success. Her impressive season averages of 17.5 points on 66.4% shooting and 10.3 rebounds per game earned her third-team All-American honors from the Associated Press.
“Thank you for all of your endless love and support these past two years,” Beers said on social media, per Alexa Philippou of ESPN. “I will never forget my time at OSU and I am thankful for the opportunity I had to meet and play with incredible people. My journey as a Beav was a special one and I am grateful for my teammates, coaches, fans, and friends who have changed my life throughout my time here.”
The departure of Beers is part of a broader exodus from the Oregon State squad, with seven players, including four starters, opting to enter the transfer portal. This turnover comes at a crucial time as the program transitions to the West Coast Conference (WCC), following the disintegration of the Pac-12. Oregon State and Washington State are set to join the WCC as affiliate members for women’s basketball among other sports for the next two seasons.
Coach Scott Rueck commented on the challenges posed by the conference realignment and its impact on the team’s composition.
“That's reality,” Rueck said. “I can't control that, other than just keep doing what I'm doing. I think the opportunity within that for a leader provides a discipline that you'd better be on your A-game all the time. You'd better take care of people, and you'd better provide a great experience. That's the approach going forward and what happens, happens. We'll find a way.”
Raegan Beers’ transfer and others raise questions about future of Beavers women’s basketball
This trend of transfers is not unique to Beers. Timea Gardiner, the Pac-12 Sixth Woman of the Year, also announced her decision to enter the transfer portal. Gardiner, who averaged 11.6 points and seven rebounds while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc, shared her feelings on social media, acknowledging the special place Oregon State holds in her heart.
“I will be forever grateful for my time at OSU as it will always hold a special place in my heart,” Gardiner said.
The series of transfers raises questions about the future of Oregon State's basketball program. With the Pac-12's disintegration leading to a new alignment in the WCC, the dynamics and competitive landscape for the Beavers will undoubtedly change. The movement of high-caliber players like Beers and Gardiner suggests a strategic rethinking of career trajectories in light of the new conference realities.
As the Beavers prepare for their debut in the WCC, the team faces the challenge of rebuilding and maintaining the high standards set in previous seasons. The loss of key players to the transfer portal highlights the transient nature of college sports, where changes in conference affiliations can significantly impact player decisions and team strategies.
Looking ahead, Oregon State’s ability to navigate these changes, attract new talent, and stabilize the program will be critical. The leadership of Rueck, who has shown a strong commitment to his players and the program, will be pivotal in steering the Beavers through this period of transition.