In a season that began with more questions than answers, the Oklahoma women’s basketball team, under coach Jennie Baranczyk, have finished the season with their first Big 12 regular-season title since 2009. The achievement comes ahead of their anticipated move to the SEC next season, making the victory even sweeter for the Sooners and their fans.
With a current standing of 21-8 and ranked 19th, Oklahoma’s resurgence in the conference is a testament to the team's grit, determination, and unity. Baranczyk’s philosophy of mutual support and belief in each other’s capabilities has been the cornerstone of the Sooners' success.
“This team has really found itself to be a really good team,” Baranczyk said, per Dave Skretta of the Associated Press, “and I don’t mean good because we won a Big 12 championship. I mean good because they cover for each other. They help each other. They believe in each other. And they never quit on each other, and they never have a second of doubt, even when it seems impossible.”
Following a rough start to their season, which saw them just a game above .500 after a loss to Southern right before Christmas, the Sooners have since lost only three more games. The turnaround marks a departure from early-season struggles to conference dominance. Key players like Skylar Vann and Louisville transfer Payton Verhulst have been instrumental in this journey, showcasing the depth and talent within the team.
The Sooners' achievement grants them the No. 1 seed and a double bye in the upcoming Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City, a venue that for the first time will see the women’s teams getting equal billing as the men’s. The anticipation is high as Oklahoma sets its sights on claiming its first Big 12 tournament title since their back-to-back championships in 2006 and 2007.
The path ahead in the tournament is lined with formidable opponents, including the second-seeded and sixth-ranked Longhorns. Texas coach Vic Schaefer and his team represent just one of the challenges awaiting the Sooners, emphasizing the competitive nature of the Big 12.
“It’s been a little bit of a grind,” said Texas coach Vic Schaefer, whose team won the Big 12 tourney two years ago, “and now we go into the third season, which is the conference tournament, and then the fourth season, which is the NCAA Tournament. And both of those seasons can be a lot shorter than what we just ran through.”