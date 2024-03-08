In what turned out to be a historic matchup for the Pac-12 Tournament, the Oregon State women's basketball team triumphed over Colorado women's basketball in what became the tournament's first-ever double-overtime game, ending with a score of 85-79.
The quarterfinal clash saw No. 13 Oregon State advance against No. 18 Colorado women's basketball, setting the stage for a semifinal showdown with the winner of the Stanford-Cal game.
Leading the charge for Oregon State was Raegan Beers, who notched 27 points and 13 rebounds, in her second game back post-injury. Timea Gardiner also made an impact with 13 points and 11 boards, contributing to the Beavers' victory. The game's intensity was palpable, with Oregon State not making a free throw attempt until Beers completed a three-point play late in the fourth quarter, bringing the Beavers within one point of Colorado.
The game reached its climax in the second overtime, where Oregon State capitalized on their free-throw opportunities, making 14 at the stripe — 11 of which came in the final minute — to secure their win. Talia von Oelhoffen, Donovyn Hunter and Dominika Paurova each added 13 points for Oregon State, with Hunter, a freshman, also dishing out nine assists, as reported by the Associated Report.
For Colorado, Jaylyn Sherrod led with 23 points, alongside contributions from Aaronette Vonleh with 20 points and Frida Formann with 19. However, the Buffaloes faced a setback in the second overtime when their center, Vonleh, fouled out, allowing Oregon State to seize the opportunity and focus their attack inside.
The Beavers' strategic plays in the closing minutes, including key shots by Paurova and critical free throws by Hunter and Von Oelhoffen, clinched their historic victory, marking a memorable moment in the Pac-12 Conference Tournament's history.