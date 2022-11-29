Published November 29, 2022

By Rexwell Villas

The Auburn Tigers have a new boss on the sidelines after Auburn football hired Hugh Freeze Monday to be the next head coach of the program. Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin, however, hilariously made a last-ditch effort to sway Freeze into coming to Ole Miss instead with a mere Twitter post.

Freeze comes over to Auburn following a four-year stint as head coach of the Liberty Flames. Ole Miss football fans don’t need an introduction to Freeze. They are very much familiar with him, as he used to coach the program from 2012 to 2016. Plus, he also served as an assistant coach for Ole Miss football from 2006 to 2007.

Ole Miss, however, is not looking for a head coach, with Kiffin staying in Oxford despite earlier rumors that he was being targeted by Auburn to be the successor of Bryan Harsin, who was fired by the Tigers last October.

“I had a meeting with the team and the staff and told them I was staying and it would be announced after the game,” Kiffin told ESPN recently (h/t Chris Low of ESPN). “I didn’t want it to be about me staying before the game, but about the team.”

Ole Miss football just finished its 2022 regular season schedule with a 24-22 loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the Egg Bowl. The Rebels have lost their last three games, but are due to get a bowl invite after winning eight games against four losses overall. The Rebels also went 4-4 in conference play.