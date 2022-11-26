Published November 26, 2022

By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Lane Kiffin is about to get paid- but it’s by Ole Miss football and not Auburn. Kiffin is expected to sign a contract worth around $9 million for at least eight years, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated.

Dellenger clarifies that Ole Miss football’s base contract for Lane Kiffin is six years, but that the deal will contain roll-overs to extend its length to eight years.

In an interesting twist, the state of Mississippi does not allow the contracts of public employees to exceed four years, though Lane Kiffin’s deal is running through the university’s private foundation.

Kiffin has not officially signed the contract yet, though Ole Miss football is expecting that to happen soon.

What a wild week it’s been for Kiffin. He’s been the subject of rumors connecting him to Auburn football’s vacant head coaching job, with a report prematurely saying he would step down to take the Tigers job after the Egg Bowl.

But Kiffin, who had a fun time trolling the report- and the reporter- told his Ole Miss players he wasn’t going anywhere, then told the media he’d be back for 2023 after the Egg Bowl loss to Mississippi State.

Kiffin’s family played a role in his decision to remain with Ole Miss football. Now, it appears that the longtime head coach is about to vault himself into the upper echelon of contracts among college coaches.

Ole Miss football has won the Outback Bowl under Kiffin, made the Sugar Bowl in last year’s 10-win season and are poised to win another bowl game this year.

No wonder the Rebels wanted to lock up Lane Kiffin with a contract extension.