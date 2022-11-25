Published November 25, 2022

By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Mississippi football head coach Lane Kiffin shot down any speculation of whether he would return to Oxford in 2023 over Auburn and remain the acting lead man at Ole Miss.

“Yes, I do.”

News broke from WCBI News Sports Director Jon Sokoloff that Lane Kiffin would be accepting the open job as Auburn’s football head coach last Monday, but Kiffin quickly dismissed any suspicions with a response of his own.

“I think when it was falsely reported by (Jon Sokoloff), who is now famous, that you can just write whatever you want,” Lane Kiffin said in a Thursday conference. “I would do that too, I think, because you’re never held accountable, you become famous, and maybe you’ll be right.

“I had to have a team meeting to say Jon’s article was wrong. There’s other stuff in chatrooms and things like that, but when a reporter writes it, it changes the game.”

The former Tennessee and Oakland Raiders head coach held a team meeting with Mississippi’s players following the break, saying the report was inaccurate and that he would not take the job as Auburn football’s head coach.

Lane Kiffin signed a contract extension with Mississippi in 2021 just minutes after the South Eastern Conference championship game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs, a deal that started at $7.25 million and escalated by $100,000 every year until 2025. He received a new contract offer from Mississippi football in mid November that would make him one of the highest-paid coaches in college football, according to the Ole Miss Network’s Richard Cross, an offer he has yet to accept.

“I’ve signed three,” Kiffin said. “Does a fourth one mean you’re never leaving? I don’t know.

“I’m much more focused and worried about the game than whether I sign another contract. I’m not acting ungrateful for that. Everyone thinks ‘Well you said the same thing a year ago,’ and now here we are again.”