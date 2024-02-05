Two tournament hopefuls face off as we continue our College Basketball odds series with an Ole Miss-South Carolina prediction and pick.

Ole Miss comes into the game sitting at 18-4, but just 5-4 in conference play. After starting the season 13-0, they would lose their first conference game to Tennessee by 26. Still, they rebounded to beat Florida and Vanderbilt before falling to LSU and Auburn in back-to-back games. They would go on to win the next three, but last time out, they faced Auburn for a second time. While it was a closer game than the first round, Auburn would make a great comeback. Ole Miss led by nine at the half, but Auburn would take a one-point lead with 8:39 left in the game. From there, Auburn took off going on a 25-12 run to end the game and win 91-77

Meanwhile, South Carolina is 19-3 on the year, and 7-2 in conference play. Their only two losses in conference play have come against Alabama and Georgia. The Alabama loss was a 27-point loss, and then thye fell to Georgia at home by five. Since then, South Carolina has won their last five games. This included a 17-point win over Kentucky, a four-point win at Tennessee, and then, last time out, they went on the road and beat Georgia by ten to avenge their earlier loss.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Ole Miss-South Carolina Odds

Ole Miss: +3.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +150

South Carolina: -3.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -182

Over: 137.5 (-115)

Under: 137.5 (-105)

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. South Carolina

Time: 6:30 PM ET/ 3:30 PM PT

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Ole Miss Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ole Miss enters the game ranked 63rd in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 31st in adjusted offensive efficiency, but sit 142nd in adjusted defensive efficiency. Ole Miss sits 74th in the nation in points per game but sits 36th in the nation in assists per game this year. Matthews Murrell leads the way this year with 16.8 points per game. He has been shooting well too, with a 47.3 field goal percentage this year. Meanwhile, Lallen Flanigan comes in with 15.3 points per game while also having three assists per game this year. Jaylen Murray leads the team in assists, with 4.2 per game this year, while also having 14.5 points per game. Murray also is shooting well from three, shooting 43.1 percent this year. Rounding out the top scorers is Jaemyn Brakefieldm, who comes in with 12.0 points per game.

On the boards, Ole Miss struggles. They are 212th in the nation in rebounds per game this year, while sitting 341st in defensive rebounding rate. It is Flanigan and Brakefield who lead the way here as well. Flanigan comes in with 6.8 rebounds per game this year while having just under 1.5 per game on the offensive end. Meanwhile, Brakefield comes in with 5.0 rebounds per game and also has 1.5 per game on the offensive end.

Ole Miss sits 146th in opponent points per game this year but also sits 88th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Ole Miss is averaging 8.6 steals per game this year, with Matthew Murrell leading the way. He comes in with 1.8 steals per game this year, while Allen Flanigan has 1.7 per game, and Jaylen Murray has 1.3 per game. Further, Jamarion Sharp comes in with 2.6 blocks per game this year.

Why South Carolina Will Cover The Spread/Win

South Carolina comes in ranked 44th in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 58th in adjusted offense effects while sitting 41st in adjusted defensive efficiency. South Carolina is 175th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 142nd in effective field goal percentage. Still, they move the ball well, sitting 51st in assists per game and 30th is assist to assist-to-turnover ratio. Meechie Johnson comes in leading the team in points per game this year. He comes in with 14.9 points per game this year. Johnson also has 2.7 assists per game this year.

Meanwhile, B.J. Mack comes in with 13.8 points per game. Ta'Lon Cooper comes in leading the team in assists this year with 4.4 per game. He is also shooting 51.9 percent from the field and has 10.3 points per game.

South Carolina is 114th in rebounds per game this year. They are 39th in defensive rebound percentage this year. Mack is leading the way here as well. He comes in with 5.1 rebounds per game this year. Cooper and Johnson have also been solid on the boards. Cooper comes in with 4.4 rebounds per game, while Johnson has 4.2 per game. Meanwhile, Collin Murray-Boyles comes in with 4.1 rebounds per game while scoring 7.1 points per game.

South Carolina is tenth in opponent points per game this year while sitting 24th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Meechie Johnson leads the team with .9 steals per game, while Murray-Boyles leads with .7 blocks per game this year. While South Carolina does not have a lot of steals, with just 4.9 per game this year, they also do not turn over the ball much. With just 10.5 turnovers per game, South Carolina ranks 62nd in the nation.

Final Ole Miss-South Carolina Prediction & Pick

The difference in this game will be in the rebounding department. South Carolina is not the best in the nation, but with them sitting top 40 in defensive rebounding percentage, while Ole Miss struggled in general on the glass, South Carolina will be able to control play. South Carolina has also covered the spread in nine of their last 11 games. Take South Carolina to cover in this one.

Final Ole Miss-South Carolina Prediction & Pick: South Carolina -3.5 (-120)