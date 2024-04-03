The NC State Wolfpack take on the South Carolina Gamecocks. Check out our Women's Final Four odds series for our NC State South Carolina prediction and pick. Find how to watch NC State South Carolina.
The NC State Wolfpack have become quite a story this spring. The women's basketball team and the men's basketball team have given the people of Raleigh, North Carolina, an unforgettable ride. We're used to seeing UConn have both basketball teams in the Final Four, and that's what we have once again this season. NC State, however, has become the breakout story of March Madness — and now, April Anxiety — with its dual runs to the Final Four. First up are the women on Friday night in Cleveland. Coach Wes Moore guided his team past the top two seeds in the Portland NCAA Regional to make the program's first Final Four since 1998. NC State came back from a 10-point halftime deficit to beat second-seeded Stanford in the Sweet 16. Then in the Elite Eight, the Pack controlled the game from tip to final horn against top-seeded Texas. The defense is leading the way for the Wolfpack, who did not allow Stanford's Cameron Brink or Texas's Madison Booker to play their best against them. This is a very good team which has found a way to get even better in the most important games of the season.
South Carolina is making its fourth consecutive Final Four under coach Dawn Staley. The Gamecocks have a substantially different roster compared to last season. Accordingly, they have a different style of play. Yet, they're getting the same results. South Carolina has so much energy on defense and on the glass that it usually gets more possessions than the opposition. Last year's team struggled to shoot 3-pointers, and that's how the Gamecocks lost to Iowa and Caitlin Clark in the Final Four national semifinal round. In order to get past that hurdle, South Carolina retooled the roster and brought in better shooters this season. South Carolina will expect to make 3-point shots when it needs to in this game. That 3-point shooting was not especially reliable over the past weekend against Indiana and Oregon State, but the Gamecocks are expecting to be better this time. Outside shooting is the ingredient this team needs to go all the way and complete an unbeaten season.
Here are the NC State-South Carolina Women's Final Four odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
Women's Final Four Odds: NC State-South Carolina Odds
NC State Wolfpack: +11.5 (-110)
South Carolina Gamecocks: -11.5 (-110)
Over: 139.5 (-110)
Under: 139.5 (-110)
How To Watch NC State vs South Carolina
Time: 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT
TV: ESPN
Why NC State Could Cover the Spread
The Wolfpack are playing strong defense and are containing opposing teams' best offensive players. NC State was a strong team all year in the ACC. The Wolfpack were at times viewed as a contender for a No. 1 seed. They weren't at their best in late February, but they regrouped at the ACC Tournament and have continued to build since then. They're in good form, and given that South Carolina struggled a lot with Indiana and Oregon State, the 11.5-point spread seems a bit large. South Carolina led Indiana by only two points inside the final 90 seconds of the Sweet 16 game between the two teams. South Carolina led Oregon State by only four points late in the fourth quarter this past Sunday. South Carolina is not the women's version of the UConn men's team. The team previously viewed as a wrecking ball actually looks vulnerable at this point. NC State can at least keep the game close.
Why South Carolina Could Cover the Spread
This game should be a game South Carolina takes very personally — not because of NC State being the opponent, but because the Gamecocks lost in the Final Four last year. They know they need to get past this round and take the next step on the road to a title. South Carolina has not shot well or played especially well in its last two games. One would think this team will regroup and come roaring out of the locker room. If South Carolina plays great, it will cover. It's that simple.
Final NC State-South Carolina Prediction & Pick
The Gamecocks will play well. They will cover. It's that simple. Take South Carolina.
Final NC State-South Carolina Prediction & Pick: South Carolina -11.5