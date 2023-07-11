Japanese football legend Kazuyoshi Miura has signed a one-year extension with Portuguese second-division side Oliveirense, ensuring that he will continue playing professional football at the age of 57, reported by goal.com. Miura, affectionately known as ‘King Kazu', has become football's oldest professional player continuing to defy the odds and emphasize that age is just a number.

The previous season saw the 56-year-old make a fantastic impression at the club. He made his debut for them in January and ended up completing his season playing his last game which saw him win the man of the match award. Miura remains as ambitious as ever and after the last game of the season, he did not shy away from revealing his plans to continue playing until the age of 60.

Miura's feats as a football superstar in Japan earned him the nickname ‘King Kazu'. He is widely regarded as a legend in Japanese football having led the national team as captain as well as playing for a host of top Japanese as well as international clubs. He even had the opportunity to share the stage with some of the greatest footballers of our time such as Neymar, Lionel Messi, and Kylian Mbappe. Miura placed the match ball during the Paris Saint-Germain's tour in Japan last year, showcasing the immense respect he has from the football community around the world.

Looking forward, Kazuyoshi Miura will be eager to feature in Oliveirense's pre-season friendly against Fafe on July 15 to prepare himself for the upcoming 2023-24 campaign. Undoubtedly this remarkable player is a sensation in the world of football who continues to inspire fans and players at home and around the world alike. His continued presence on the pitch signifies that age truly is just a number, and that passion is all one needs to continue doing what they love.