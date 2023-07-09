It almost feels like Lionel Messi coming to the United States will be a stepping stone to greatness for the MLS. The Argentine legend is set to debut for Inter Miami later this month, which is said to be the most expensive game in United States history. However, the good news is that other notable names, such as Neymar, could also be coming to North America.

According to the reports from MARCA, MLS team New York City FC is looking to sign Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar this summer. The Brazilian winger’s contract with the Ligue 1 giants expires in 2025. However, his future is in the air since his world-record transfer to PSG in 2017.

Mundo Deportivo believes that City Football Group, which owns New York City FC, is monitoring Neymar’s situation at PSG. They haven’t approached the former Barcelona man yet but will try to convince him in the future.

The most significant talking point is Neymar’s intentions. The Brazilian hasn’t ruled out a move to the MLS once his chapter in Europe ends. His time in the French capital hasn’t gone to plan since his move in 2017, and he is considering moving away from PSG. He is linked with a return to Barcelona this summer and is even willing to take a pay cut for this transfer. However, Barcelona manager Xavi said the winger is not in his plans.

If Neymar joins New York City FC, he will follow in the footsteps of many football icons, such as avid Villa, Andrea Pirlo, and Frank Lampard.