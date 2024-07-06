This hasn't been a routine start to NBA Free Agency for the San Antonio Spurs. Then again, Victor Wembanyama isn't just another player.

On the heels of agreeing to terms with 12-time All-Star Chris Paul, the Spurs have reportedly submitted a trade offer to the Utah Jazz for Lauri Markkanen and were said to be interested in reacquiring DeMar DeRozan, who like Markkanen, earned an All-Star nod in 2023. It's one of six DeRozan has made over a career that looks like it may continue with the Sacramento Kings, per an updated report.

The latest rumor has the Spurs reportedly interested in Brandon Ingram, according to Sam Amico of Hoopswire.

Spurs' reported aggression surprising to many

Despite the fact that they have room under the salary cap and multiple first round picks at their disposal, many of their own faithful didn't think the Spurs would take an aggressive approach this offseason. In fact, mostly because of their history of making smaller moves in summers past, fans swore the Silver and Black would “stand pat.”

Not only have they not been content to run it back with the same core, the organization is reportedly doing everything it can to avoid it. In adding Chris Paul, San Antonio has changed the dynamic regarding offensive options. Not because Paul is the fantastic scorer he once was, but because the 19-year point guard will make the game easier for the young Spurs, especially Wemby. The generational talent will get the ball in situations that lend themselves for better opportunities.

And that's just the starting point, pun intended. That the Spurs are reportedly looking to flank Wembanyama with players who averaged over 23 points per game last season (DeRozan and Markkanen) shows an intent to reshape the roster while attempting to hang on to their top young players like Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan.

Spurs offseasons that have served as the exceptions

Throughout their successful history, the Spurs' biggest offseason acquisitions have largely been stars or productive veterans who were either toward the end of their careers or just past their best days. Player like Pau Gasol, Richard Jefferson, Robert Horry, Brent Barry, Steve Kerr and Mario Elie arrived with known names and/or contributed to their championship runs. Several other notable additions came in what would be considered the franchise's two biggest offseasons.

In the summer of 2015, the Silver and Black secured the highest profile free agent in franchise history. LaMarcus Aldridge arrived with four All-Star appearances. That summer the team also signed two-time All-Star David West. Added to Kawhi Leonard in the last season that Tim Duncan (who retired in 2016), Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili played together, the team went 67-15 before losing in the second round to the Oklahoma City Thunder–the same season the Golden State Warriors won 73 games.

The only other summer for the franchise that comes close to 2015 is back in 2005 when the Spurs added two-time All-Star Michael Finley and Nick Van Exel, who had made an All-Star game. They joined a defending champion. Although that team lost in the second round of the 2006 playoffs, that season is looked upon as the franchise's best shot at the repeat championship that never happened among their five titles.

No matter what shakes out for the Spurs this offseason, it appears they're looking to add this summer to a short list of their biggest in franchise history.