PSG is prepared to keep Kylian Mbappe for the 2023-24 season, even if he refuses to sign a new contract, reported by goal.com. The French striker has expressed his intention to leave the club, with Real Madrid being heavily linked to a €200 million (£171 million/$216 million) move. However, PSG's ownership is allegedly willing to take a strong stance and bench Mbappe if he maintains his current contractual stance.

According to RMC Sport journalist Daniel Riolo, Mbappe has informed PSG that he will not renew his contract. Despite this, PSG is reportedly prepared to keep him on the squad even if he is benched. Riolo stated, “I can tell you something tonight. Mbappe will be at PSG next season. Even if they see this through to the end and bench him, Mbappe stays at PSG. He is ready to accept this situation.”

The potential decision to bench Mbappe would undoubtedly create significant controversy, considering his status as a global superstar. Throughout his tenure at PSG, he has amassed an impressive record, scoring 212 goals and providing 98 assists in 260 appearances.

If PSG follows through with their reported approach, it suggests they are prioritizing their leverage and preventing Mbappe from leaving on a free transfer next summer. The 24-year-old forward seems willing to accept these conditions in order to facilitate a move to Real Madrid in the future.

As PSG prepares for the upcoming season, including a series of pre-season friendlies against teams like Le Havre and Al-Nassr, it remains to be seen if Kylian Mbappe will feature in any of these matches. The situation surrounding his future at the club continues to be closely watched by fans and the football world alike.