PSG star Neymar has provided a major hint about his future, indicating that he will be staying at the club for the upcoming season, reported by goal.com. The Brazilian forward has been linked with several Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Arsenal, but it seems he will remain at Parc des Princes for now.

Reports have circulated regarding Neymar's dissatisfaction at PSG, and there have been suggestions that the French champions are open to offers for his services. However, Neymar's recent social media post on Threads has sparked speculation that he intends to stay. He shared a message stating “Party season 23/24” accompanied by a French flag emoji and a picture of a private plane.

Neymar's decision to stay would come as a relief to PSG, who are eager to secure their first-ever Champions League title. With Lionel Messi's departure to Inter Miami and Kylian Mbappe's contract situation still uncertain, losing Neymar would deal a significant blow to the club's ambitions for silverware.

The Brazilian forward has two years remaining on his contract with PSG, and his commitment to the upcoming season will provide stability to the team. Neymar is expected to return for pre-season training later this month as PSG prepares for the start of the new Ligue 1 campaign on August 13.

While Neymar's future may still be subject to speculation in the long term, his recent hint suggests that he will continue donning the PSG jersey for the foreseeable future. PSG fans will be hoping that his decision brings renewed focus and success to the team as they pursue their goals in domestic and European competitions.