Oregon football's Week 7 matchup against Washington will be one of the most significant games of the college football weekend. This game features two top-10 teams and carries major implications not only for the Pac-12 Championship but also for the College Football Playoff.

While the conversation has revolved around USC and their Heisman-winning quarterback, Caleb Williams, dating back to last season and shifting to Deion Sanders and Colorado at the beginning of the season, most seemed to forget about the rest of the Pac-12. However, Oregon and Washington have been patiently waiting to prove that they can be the headline-makers of the entire conference. Now, we have the No. 8 Oregon team visiting No. 7 Washington, with USC barely holding on at No. 10 and Colorado not ranked at all.

Oregon football quickly quashed the hype around Colorado, at least for this season, by thoroughly dominating them in every phase a few weeks ago. Head coach Dan Lanning instantly became a sensation across college football after the Ducks' win, emphasizing that he and his team are about getting wins, not just clicks. The Ducks have continued winning and remain undefeated, but it seems that most have already forgotten about them again. A win over the highly talented Washington Huskies, who match up well with them, will not only get them a victory but also the national attention they deserve.

Let's delve into some Oregon football Week 7 predictions.

*Watch college football LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

4. Oregon football's defense sacks Michael Penix Jr. at least twice

So far, Washington's Heisman-favorite quarterback has only been sacked three times this season. Oregon's defense ranks fourth in the Pac-12 in sacks with 18. The Ducks appear to be the more well-rounded team, with an impressive defense that has allowed the sixth-best points per game (13). It's doubtful that the Ducks will hold the Huskies to just 13 points, but recording sacks is plausible.

3. Bo Nix outperforms Michael Penix Jr.

Not only are these two talented teams, but they are led by their talented quarterbacks, both of whom could very well be in New York at the Heisman Trophy ceremony by season's end. With these two and their talented group of skill position players, this could be a back-and-forth matchup, with one quarterback trying to outduel the other.

Oregon and Nix still feel like they're the forgotten team within the conference, with all the focus still on USC and now even Washington because of Penix. Look for Nix to have one of his best days and put his name at the top of the Heisman list with a thrilling performance.

2. Whichever team has the most rushing yards wins

When most look at this game, they think about the talented quarterbacks in Nix and Penix, but perhaps what might win the game is who has the better running game. Jordan James and Bucky Irving have a combined 11 touchdowns and 690 yards. For the Huskies, it's Dillon Johnson and Will Nixon, who have 569 yards and five touchdowns. Don't count out some crucial runs by these backs and their running abilities. Whichever team rushes for the most yards may win the game.

1. Oregon football beats Washington

Perhaps the biggest challenge for Oregon in this game is that it's at Husky Stadium, one of the toughest places to play not only on the West Coast but in the entire country. This is the first time these two teams are facing each other in a top-10 matchup in their history (per CBS Sports), which means this game carries significant implications and should make it a classic.

If Oregon's defense can hold Penix and the Husky offense to some field goals instead of touchdowns, the Ducks football team can leave Seattle with a victory and lead the Pac-12, at least for the time being. That's a lot to ask. Third and shorts turning into fourth and shorts could be really something to look at.

Lanning and the Ducks made some noise by silencing Colorado early on. Now it's time to see if they're the real deal against one of the best teams in the country. The Ducks have won three out of the last five meetings, although lost last year at home in Eugene by three. Ducks win 43-41.