The hype surrounding the Colorado Buffaloes and Oregon Ducks football game was at an all-time high with two top 20 teams. Deion Sanders' revelation of a turnaround in Boulder has everybody buzzing, but the Oregon football team controlled the game from start to finish in Eugene in a 42-6 demolition. Dan Lanning's pregame comments went viral, as did Colorado football players standing on the logo.

When all was said and done, Oregon got the last laugh, and they released a mini-movie with highlights of the game and plenty of notable discussions, which included some interesting clips of Shilo Sanders and other Buffs players:

The Oregon beatdown on Colorado is on a mini-movie and it's ALL must-see 👀pic.twitter.com/K6TcX001oo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 26, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

There is a ton to unpack here, including the title Ducks vs. Them.

After all of the hype and excitement leading up to this game, it was a no-contest, and Coach Prime himself had no qualms about addressing how bad it was for his team. But, he also gave a warning to the rest of college football and promises things will get better.

Still, the mini-movie released after the Oregon football team got the win surely had everybody talking, and fans reacted quickly after seeing this.

This is what happens when you give your creative team access, control, and complete trust. 𝗔𝗯𝘀𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗲 𝗺𝗮𝗴𝗶𝗰. https://t.co/QyvQEdSX9z — Eichel G. Davis (@EichelGDavis) September 26, 2023

Dan Lanning, good for college football Deion Sanders, good for college football College football, good for college football https://t.co/ptSsrq2IJx — Benjamin Wolk (@benjaminwolk) September 26, 2023

I love this sport. https://t.co/RxuQ3YVLTp — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) September 26, 2023

Oooweeee .. they pulled a them on them 😂 damn https://t.co/m7ajCV5WF9 — Paris (@Heartless_Ace_) September 26, 2023

The Oregon football team had a 35-0 lead at halftime, only gave up 199 total yards, and sacked Shedeur Sanders seven times in complete domination of the Buffs in the one and only Pac-12 meeting between them with Oregon going to the Big Ten and Colorado headed to the Big 12.

Next up for Oregon is a road game against lowly Stanford, while Colorado hosts the mighty USC Trojans in another early start in Boulder, and that game should also bring about plenty of hype.