The Heisman Trophy race has been a two-man back-and-forth for a couple of weeks and it continued this week with Washington football's Michael Penix Jr. reclaiming the top odds to win the award according to FanDuel.

Penix takes over as the betting favorite at +220 odds, just slightly ahead of USC quarterback and reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams, who sits at +250. Those two are well separated from the group as Oregon QB Bo Nix is third with +600 odds, the only other player with odds in the triple digits. Penix and Nix will battle it out this Saturday in a top-10 matchup as Oregon travels to Washington.

Penix is second in the nation in passing yards (1,999) and fourth in passing touchdowns (16). After throwing three or more touchdown passes in Washington's first four games of the season, Penix did not have one last weekend against Boise State. He did however complete 75% of his passes and led the Huskies to a fifth straight victory.

Williams is eighth in the country in passing yards but leads college football with 22 passing touchdowns. He would be just the second player ever to win the Heisman Trophy multiple times.

Though this weekend's clash with Oregon is huge for Penix and Washington football, all eyes will be on that matchup with Williams and USC. The two offensive juggernauts will face off in LA on Nov. 4.

Michael Penix Jr. could become the first player in Washington football's history to win the Heisman Trophy. He still has some work to do, but what an exciting next couple of weeks it should be for the Huskies and their fans.