The PAC-12 swan song continues with another excellent game. This time, it's a Pacific Northwest top-ten matchup between Oregon and Washington. The Ducks and Huskies are undefeated and sit at #8 and #7, respectively, in the AP Top 25. Both teams sit at 5-0, and while USC is also undefeated, their shaky start on defense means the winner of this game will likely be the favorite to win the PAC-12. This huge game can raise the ceiling for what the winning team sets its sights on this year.

How to watch Oregon vs. Washington:

The biggest game of the week in college football is on broadcast television. Oregon vs. Washington will be on ABC, ESPN+, and FuboTV to stream with no additional subscriptions. ESPN's College Gameday will make its way to Seattle for the morning.

Date: Saturday, October 14, 3:30 p.m. EDT

Location: Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA

T.V. channel: ABC | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

FanDuel Odds: Washington -2.5 | O/U 67.5

Oregon Storylines

Oregon is scoring at an otherworld pace, averaging an unbelievable 51.1 ppg, second-best in the country. Bo Nix, college football's ageless wonder, helms an electric offense. Sure, they put up 81 against non-major Portland State, but even against tougher competition, their offense hasn't scored less than 38 points all season. They annihilated their two PAC-12 opponents, Colorado and Stanford, by an identical 42-6 score.

What's crazy about Oregon is that their defense may be better than their electric offense. Their 11.8 ppg allowed is fifth-best in the nation and has only allowed more than ten points once all year. Texas Tech, in a 38-30 win for Oregon, was the only team to finish within one score of the Ducks and to solve the Ducks' defense. How will Oregon fare against another high-powered offense? How will they handle the pressure in a close game against a good team? This game is where the Ducks will find out who they are.

Washington Storylines

Washington sees Oregon's second-ranked scoring offense in the country and feels more than comfortable offering up the third-highest scoring crew in response. The Washington Huskies have put up 46 ppg through five games played. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has leapfrogged reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams as the favorite for the award due to his electric play so far this year. Penix has thrown for nearly 2000 yards, 16 TDs, and just 2 INTs across five games. And the Washington defense has been solid, too. As with Oregon, the most significant questions are how will this offense and defense respond to playing the best units they've faced so far this season?

Regardless of the outcome, Washington will want to sharpen their steel in this game. One loss to a great team doesn't ruin a season. But, if they're not ready for what their schedule has for them at the end of the season, they could fade out of high-profile bowl contention if they can't handle the lights. They finish their year with four games in a row against currently ranked opponents. You'd be hard-pressed to find a more brutal end to the season than USC, Utah, Oregon State, and Washington State. In the long term, the most critical thing the Huskies can do in this game is learn the right lessons, win or lose, about playing under the national spotlight against great teams.