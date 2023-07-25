The Baltimore Orioles are approaching the MLB trade deadline in an interesting spot as they sit in the playoff race. Unfortunately, outfielder Aaron Hicks suffered an injury during Monday's game and is now headed for the IL, per Hayes Gardner of The Baltimore Sun.

‘Aaron Hicks was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain Tuesday after exiting Monday night’s 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Outfielder Ryan McKenna was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk in a corresponding move.'

Hicks joined the Orioles after the New York Yankees parted ways with him earlier in the season. In 28 games with the Yankees, Hicks hit just .188 with one home run and 5 RBI. With the Orioles, he has found more success, hitting .252 with 6 home runs and 20 RBI and has been a decent player for the team.

The good news for the Orioles is that Hicks should be good to go in 10 days, per Roch Kubatko.

The Orioles enter Tuesday's game with a small lead in the American League East, although the Tampa Bay Rays are right behind them. Gunnar Henderson has emerged as an AL Rookie of the Year candidate, and if the Orioles keep winning at this rate, they could enter the postseason as one of the more dangerous teams in the league.

After a rough start to the season with the Yankees, Hicks has found a new home with the Orioles. Despite the IL move, all signs point to him being back within 10 days, which is positive for the AL East division leaders.